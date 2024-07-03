Summary

Incorporated in May 79 in Haryana, Precision Electronics (PEL) was the first venture promoted by technocrat A Kanodia, an electrical engineering and business management graduate from the MIT, US. The Company is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment. The Company is into manufacture of PCBs and has diversified into the field of PCM-MUX. It operate plant at Faridabad, Harayana, to manufacture single- and double-sided PCBs (inst. cap. : 10,000 sq mtr pa). It manufactures PCM-MUX in technical collaboration with ITI and C-DoT. The plant has an installed capacity to produce 500 terminals.PCM-MUX are used in the telecommunications sector for interfacing from the digital to the analogue exchange. In India, the ratio of analogue to digital exchanges is 65:35 which signifies the potential for PCM terminals. As all communication links to be set up in future will be digital, future demand will be very high. The Company manufactures a variety of PCBs with an overall annual capacity of 38,300 sq mtr (single-sided PCBs : 10,000 sq mtr; double-sided plated through holes 24,000 sq mtr; and multilayer flexible and flex-rigids : 4300 sq mtr). PEL has a technical and financial collaboration with Wagner, Germany.In 1994, the Company got into with Societe Anonyme de Telecommunication, France, to manufacture digital multiplexers. The Company was registered

Read More