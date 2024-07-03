iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Electronics Ltd Share Price

130
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:28:00 PM

  • Open137
  • Day's High137
  • 52 Wk High189.8
  • Prev. Close136.75
  • Day's Low130
  • 52 Wk Low 48.64
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.6
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)180.05
  • Div. Yield0
Precision Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

137

Prev. Close

136.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

137

Day's Low

130

52 Week's High

189.8

52 Week's Low

48.64

Book Value

8.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

180.05

P/E

0

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Precision Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Precision Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Precision Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.18%

Foreign: 24.18%

Indian: 26.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 49.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Precision Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.85

13.85

13.85

13.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.04

-0.44

-0.53

1.13

Net Worth

14.89

13.41

13.32

14.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.52

37.23

34.36

24.08

yoy growth (%)

11.51

8.36

42.67

-6.54

Raw materials

-24.83

-14.78

-11.77

-5.26

As % of sales

59.81

39.7

34.25

21.83

Employee costs

-6.1

-8.94

-6.69

-6.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.38

-2.19

0.51

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.8

-0.93

-1.06

Tax paid

0.02

0.06

0.67

-0.63

Working capital

6.19

-4.23

5.44

3.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.51

8.36

42.67

-6.54

Op profit growth

-22.79

2,321.38

-94.64

-573

EBIT growth

-13.73

-492.38

-142.55

-215.9

Net profit growth

27

-129.4

1,146.97

-93.73

No Record Found

Precision Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

343.8

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,196

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.35

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.35

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Precision Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok K Kanodia

Non Executive Director

Rahul Goenka

Independent Director

Sharvan Kumar Kataria

President & Whole-time Dir.

Nikhil Kanodia

Independent Director

Deepto Roy

Non Executive Director

Preeti Grover

Non Executive Director

Harbir Singh Banga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Veenita Khurana

Independent Director

Suresh Vyas

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajesh Pant

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Batra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Precision Electronics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in May 79 in Haryana, Precision Electronics (PEL) was the first venture promoted by technocrat A Kanodia, an electrical engineering and business management graduate from the MIT, US. The Company is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment. The Company is into manufacture of PCBs and has diversified into the field of PCM-MUX. It operate plant at Faridabad, Harayana, to manufacture single- and double-sided PCBs (inst. cap. : 10,000 sq mtr pa). It manufactures PCM-MUX in technical collaboration with ITI and C-DoT. The plant has an installed capacity to produce 500 terminals.PCM-MUX are used in the telecommunications sector for interfacing from the digital to the analogue exchange. In India, the ratio of analogue to digital exchanges is 65:35 which signifies the potential for PCM terminals. As all communication links to be set up in future will be digital, future demand will be very high. The Company manufactures a variety of PCBs with an overall annual capacity of 38,300 sq mtr (single-sided PCBs : 10,000 sq mtr; double-sided plated through holes 24,000 sq mtr; and multilayer flexible and flex-rigids : 4300 sq mtr). PEL has a technical and financial collaboration with Wagner, Germany.In 1994, the Company got into with Societe Anonyme de Telecommunication, France, to manufacture digital multiplexers. The Company was registered
Company FAQs

What is the Precision Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Precision Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹130 today.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Electronics Ltd is ₹180.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Precision Electronics Ltd is 0 and 15.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Precision Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Electronics Ltd is ₹48.64 and ₹189.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Precision Electronics Ltd?

Precision Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.96%, 3 Years at 56.91%, 1 Year at 171.54%, 6 Month at -11.89%, 3 Month at -16.39% and 1 Month at -9.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Precision Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Precision Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.53 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 49.38 %

