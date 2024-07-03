Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹137
Prev. Close₹136.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹137
Day's Low₹130
52 Week's High₹189.8
52 Week's Low₹48.64
Book Value₹8.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)180.05
P/E0
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.04
-0.44
-0.53
1.13
Net Worth
14.89
13.41
13.32
14.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.52
37.23
34.36
24.08
yoy growth (%)
11.51
8.36
42.67
-6.54
Raw materials
-24.83
-14.78
-11.77
-5.26
As % of sales
59.81
39.7
34.25
21.83
Employee costs
-6.1
-8.94
-6.69
-6.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.38
-2.19
0.51
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.8
-0.93
-1.06
Tax paid
0.02
0.06
0.67
-0.63
Working capital
6.19
-4.23
5.44
3.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.51
8.36
42.67
-6.54
Op profit growth
-22.79
2,321.38
-94.64
-573
EBIT growth
-13.73
-492.38
-142.55
-215.9
Net profit growth
27
-129.4
1,146.97
-93.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
343.8
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,196
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.35
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.35
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok K Kanodia
Non Executive Director
Rahul Goenka
Independent Director
Sharvan Kumar Kataria
President & Whole-time Dir.
Nikhil Kanodia
Independent Director
Deepto Roy
Non Executive Director
Preeti Grover
Non Executive Director
Harbir Singh Banga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Veenita Khurana
Independent Director
Suresh Vyas
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajesh Pant
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Batra
Reports by Precision Electronics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in May 79 in Haryana, Precision Electronics (PEL) was the first venture promoted by technocrat A Kanodia, an electrical engineering and business management graduate from the MIT, US. The Company is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment. The Company is into manufacture of PCBs and has diversified into the field of PCM-MUX. It operate plant at Faridabad, Harayana, to manufacture single- and double-sided PCBs (inst. cap. : 10,000 sq mtr pa). It manufactures PCM-MUX in technical collaboration with ITI and C-DoT. The plant has an installed capacity to produce 500 terminals.PCM-MUX are used in the telecommunications sector for interfacing from the digital to the analogue exchange. In India, the ratio of analogue to digital exchanges is 65:35 which signifies the potential for PCM terminals. As all communication links to be set up in future will be digital, future demand will be very high. The Company manufactures a variety of PCBs with an overall annual capacity of 38,300 sq mtr (single-sided PCBs : 10,000 sq mtr; double-sided plated through holes 24,000 sq mtr; and multilayer flexible and flex-rigids : 4300 sq mtr). PEL has a technical and financial collaboration with Wagner, Germany.In 1994, the Company got into with Societe Anonyme de Telecommunication, France, to manufacture digital multiplexers. The Company was registered
Read More
The Precision Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹130 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Electronics Ltd is ₹180.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Precision Electronics Ltd is 0 and 15.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Electronics Ltd is ₹48.64 and ₹189.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Precision Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.96%, 3 Years at 56.91%, 1 Year at 171.54%, 6 Month at -11.89%, 3 Month at -16.39% and 1 Month at -9.74%.
