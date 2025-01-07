Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.52
37.23
34.36
24.08
yoy growth (%)
11.51
8.36
42.67
-6.54
Raw materials
-24.83
-14.78
-11.77
-5.26
As % of sales
59.81
39.7
34.25
21.83
Employee costs
-6.1
-8.94
-6.69
-6.85
As % of sales
14.7
24.02
19.48
28.46
Other costs
-8.15
-10.35
-15.76
-9.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.63
27.8
45.88
39.61
Operating profit
2.43
3.14
0.13
2.42
OPM
5.85
8.45
0.37
10.07
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.8
-0.93
-1.06
Interest expense
-1.86
-2.41
-1.47
-1.16
Other income
0.78
0.45
0.08
0.32
Profit before tax
0.54
0.38
-2.19
0.51
Taxes
0.02
0.06
0.67
-0.63
Tax rate
3.97
16.08
-30.55
-123.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.56
0.44
-1.52
-0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.56
0.44
-1.52
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
27
-129.4
1,146.97
-93.73
NPM
1.37
1.2
-4.43
-0.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.