Precision Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.5
(-1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.52

37.23

34.36

24.08

yoy growth (%)

11.51

8.36

42.67

-6.54

Raw materials

-24.83

-14.78

-11.77

-5.26

As % of sales

59.81

39.7

34.25

21.83

Employee costs

-6.1

-8.94

-6.69

-6.85

As % of sales

14.7

24.02

19.48

28.46

Other costs

-8.15

-10.35

-15.76

-9.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.63

27.8

45.88

39.61

Operating profit

2.43

3.14

0.13

2.42

OPM

5.85

8.45

0.37

10.07

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.8

-0.93

-1.06

Interest expense

-1.86

-2.41

-1.47

-1.16

Other income

0.78

0.45

0.08

0.32

Profit before tax

0.54

0.38

-2.19

0.51

Taxes

0.02

0.06

0.67

-0.63

Tax rate

3.97

16.08

-30.55

-123.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.56

0.44

-1.52

-0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.56

0.44

-1.52

-0.12

yoy growth (%)

27

-129.4

1,146.97

-93.73

NPM

1.37

1.2

-4.43

-0.5

