iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Precision Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

129.95
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Electronics Ltd

Prec. Electronic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.38

-2.19

0.51

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.8

-0.93

-1.06

Tax paid

0.02

0.06

0.67

-0.63

Working capital

6.19

-4.23

5.44

3.13

Other operating items

Operating

5.95

-4.58

2.98

1.93

Capital expenditure

-1.32

-1.08

-0.69

-9.32

Free cash flow

4.63

-5.66

2.29

-7.38

Equity raised

1.27

5.26

13.15

21.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

19.23

19.7

14.54

7.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.13

19.29

29.98

21.49

Prec. Electronic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Electronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.