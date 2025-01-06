Precision Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.38
-2.19
0.51
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.8
-0.93
-1.06
Tax paid
0.02
0.06
0.67
-0.63
Working capital
6.19
-4.23
5.44
3.13
Other operating items
Operating
5.95
-4.58
2.98
1.93
Capital expenditure
-1.32
-1.08
-0.69
-9.32
Free cash flow
4.63
-5.66
2.29
-7.38
Equity raised
1.27
5.26
13.15
21.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
19.23
19.7
14.54
7.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.13
19.29
29.98
21.49
