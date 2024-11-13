iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

111.75
(-1.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Prec. Electronic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PRECISION ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Enclosed are the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
PRECISION ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other agenda items attached are the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
PRECISION ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that Board meeting to take up audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 is to be held on May 17 2024 at 11.15 am. This is to intimate that board meeting held today on May 17, 2024 to considered and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
PRECISION ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform the BSE that Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 9 2024 at 11.00 am at the corporate office of the Company to consider inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and to take up other general business. This is to intimate that the Company in its Board meeting dated February 9, 2024, approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

