To

The Members of

Precision Electronics Limited D-1081, New Friends Colony New Delhi-110025 Opinion

We have audited the accompanying stand-alone financial statements of Precision Electronics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at31March 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss ( including Other Comprehensive Income ), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the yearended, and a summary of the Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters

A. Evaluation of uncertain Sales Tax positions and GST

The Company has uncertain Sales Tax positions and GST including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Auditors Response

We obtained from the Companys management, details of the status as of 31 March 2024 concerning these tax assessments and demands for current as well as past years. We assessed the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

B. Companys business model

The existing business model has been impacted by uncertainty due to high dependence on government contracts which have been going down over the years, resulting in lower capacity utilisation and recurring losses leading to difficulty in bank financing and increasing dependence on loans from others.

Auditors response

The Company has diversified into Tactical infrastructure, Box build Manufacturing Services, System integration for Defence & Security and Engineering Services which has the potential to give better contributions in the medium and long term.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities selection and application of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in ; (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that : a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with refrence to Financial Statementsof the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, please refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion & to the best of our information & according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c ) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that there presentations under sub-clause (i) and (ii)ofRule11(e),as provided under (a) and(b)above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023 Based on our examination which included test check, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

The features of recoding audit trail (edit log) facility were not enabled for the software relating to payroll, Sale Invoice generation, Property, plant and Equipment and Production records.

Further for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

V. The company has not declared or proposed dividend during the year.

VI. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Companies ACT, 2013, In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act..

For Nemani Garg Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 010192N J.M. Khandelwal Partner Membership No: 074267 UDIN:24074267BKHGUA5739 Place: New Delhi Dated: 17 May, 2024

ANNEXURE 1

(Referred to in paragraph under‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of PRECISION ELECTRONICS LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets : (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-useassets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the; management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure ofsuch verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10%or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account (b) The Company has sanction of working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. iii. The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and has not granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (a)to (f)of the order are not applicable to the company. iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any depositor amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. in Lac) Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Central Sales Tax Additional Commisioner Sales Tax Appeals 2012-13 10.00 Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service Tax Additional Commisioner Grade 11, GST-Appeal FY 2017-18 32.82 Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service Tax Additional Commisioner Grade 11, GST-Appeal FY 2017-18 18.70 Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service Tax Additional Commisioner Grade 11, GST-Appeal FY 2020-21 20.50 Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service Tax Deputy Commisioner GST FY 2021-22 20.08

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest from any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has applied the term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained..

(d) On an over all examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint ventures or associates companies. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally)and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As per information and explanation provided to us, no whistle blower complaints was received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related arty transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a),(b)and(c)of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than on going projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) No Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount was payable by the company during the current financial year.

For Nemani Garg Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 010192N J.M. Khandelwal Partner Membership No: 074267 UDIN: 24074267BKHGUA5739 Place: New Delhi Dated: 17 May, 2024

ANNEXURE - 2

(Referred to in paragraph "f" under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Precision Electronics Ltd. ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the stand-alone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements(the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company ; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company ; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Nemani Garg Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 010192N J.M.Khandelwal Partner Membership No: 074267 UDIN:24074267BKHGUA5739 Place: New Delhi Dated: 17 May, 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the Quarterly and Year Ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results of Precision Electronics Limited pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

To

The Board of Directors of Precision Electronics Limited Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Statement of financial results of Precision Electronics Limited ("the Company") for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 ("the Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement: a. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and b. gives a true and fair view, in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit, other comprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Statement under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Results

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the audited financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down under Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Financial Results of the company to express an opinion on the Financial Results.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

Attention is invited to Note No. 3 to the Statement. As stated therein, the Statement includes the results for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 being the balancing figure between the annual audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subject to limited review by us.