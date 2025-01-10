To The Board of Directors of

Premier Capital Services Limited CIN: -L65920MH1983PLC030629

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Premier Capital Services Limited ("the Company") which has its registered office at 4, Bhima Vaitarna Complex, Sir Pochkhanwala Road , Worli Mumbai, Mumbai city ,Maharashtra 400030 , which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended March 31 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 its loss and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditor s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are Independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Company s board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to communicate the matter with those charged with governance and take appropriate action. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The company has informed that it has no operational branch which requires Audit u/s 143 (8) of the Act;

d. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including OCI), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of Financial Statement.

e. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules , 2015.

f. On the basis of the examination of the Books of Account and other records shown to us for the purpose of the Audit and other such documents asked during the course of the audit, the auditor has no observation or adverse comment (apart from those mentioned in the relevant paras if any, on the financial transactions or matters which may have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company)

g. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

h. On the basis of the examination of the Books of Account and other records shown to us for the purpose of the Audit and other such documents asked during the course of the Audit, we found no material reason to report any qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, apart from the matters already mentioned in the relevant paras if any. i. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B"; and

iii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note No. 22)

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the standalone accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall:

Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the standalone accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement

e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and until the date of this report.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the company has not enabled this audit feature throughout the year.

iv. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of th e Act, as amended:

i. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its managing director during the year.

Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) for this document is: 24436593BKFSOT3888

Annexure "A" To the Independent Auditors Report on The Financial Statement of Premier Capital Services Limited

(Referred to in paragraph (i) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Premier Capital Services Limited of even date)

Report on the Order issued under Section 143(11) of the Companies Act 2013

I. (a) i. The said Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

ii. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment referred to in Note no. 2 of financial statements have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals (covering all the assets in a period of three years), which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the said Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no material discrepancy was noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the corporation, we found that company does not hold any immovable property hence Report under this clause is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the said company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder as details provided by management.

II. (a) As explained to us, and information provided to us company does not have inventories hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, and information provided to us During any point of time of the year, company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current asset.

III. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, accordingly this clause is not applicable to the said Company.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans made.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as governed by the provision of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed their under.

VI. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost record under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the company. VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. Except the following statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Amount (in Rs.) TDS 2007-08 2,47,200 TDS 2012-13 2,090 TDS 2015-16 580

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Income Tax have not been deposited by the Company on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Gross Amount Period to which this amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act 1961 Income Tax and Interest Income Tax and Interest 1,08,99,000/- Assessment Year 2012-13 Department gone in High Court against ITAT order Appeal with CIT(A) Income-tax Act 1961 1,95,71,437/- Assessment Year 2013-14 Income-tax Act 1961 Income Tax and Interest 12,56,690/- Assessment Year 2015-16 Appeal with CIT(A)

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transaction that are not recorded in books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under income tax act,1961. Hence this clause is not applicable.

IX. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to any Lenders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by bank or financial institution or another lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any Term Loans. Hence, the Clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, no funds have been raised by the company during the year. Hence, the Clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiary, associates or joint ventures, hence the clause is not applicable.

X. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The company has made not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c)According to the information and explanations given to us including the written representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph (xii) of the order is not applicable.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV (a) In our opinion and based on our examination the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal Audit Report of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

XV According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the financial year and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the clause is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the clause is not applicable.

XVII The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year as well.

XVIII There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence Report under this clause is not Applicable.

XIX On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty found as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, and transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to transfer any amount to special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

XXI According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not make any consolidation financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(i) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Premier Capital Services Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Premier Capital Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning Of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to These Financial Statements

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to These Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, , to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

