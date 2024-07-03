iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Premier Capital Services Ltd Share Price

6.65
(4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.65
  • Day's High6.65
  • 52 Wk High6.85
  • Prev. Close6.34
  • Day's Low6.65
  • 52 Wk Low 3.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Premier Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.65

Prev. Close

6.34

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

6.65

Day's Low

6.65

52 Week's High

6.85

52 Week's Low

3.45

Book Value

1.84

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Premier Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Premier Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Premier Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.00%

Non-Promoter- 59.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Premier Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.71

3.71

3.71

3.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.22

15.71

15.83

15.94

Net Worth

6.93

19.42

19.54

19.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.29

-0.25

0.11

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Premier Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Premier Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Manoj Kasliwal

Non Executive Director

Sharda kasliwal

Independent Director

Neeraj Goenka

Independent Director

Rashmi Ahuja

Independent Director

Aman Sanghvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Premier Capital Services Limited was incorporated in August,1983. Earlier, the Company was engaged in providing financial services. Presently, it is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacturer, Trader and financer of dairy products such as ghee, skimmed milk powder, liquid milk, butter, cheese etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Premier Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Premier Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Capital Services Ltd is ₹24.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premier Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premier Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Capital Services Ltd is ₹3.45 and ₹6.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premier Capital Services Ltd?

Premier Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.50%, 3 Years at -9.91%, 1 Year at 28.86%, 6 Month at 32.91%, 3 Month at 41.20% and 1 Month at 23.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premier Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premier Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Capital Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.