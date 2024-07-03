Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹6.65
Prev. Close₹6.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹6.65
Day's Low₹6.65
52 Week's High₹6.85
52 Week's Low₹3.45
Book Value₹1.84
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.71
3.71
3.71
3.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.22
15.71
15.83
15.94
Net Worth
6.93
19.42
19.54
19.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.29
-0.25
0.11
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Manoj Kasliwal
Non Executive Director
Sharda kasliwal
Independent Director
Neeraj Goenka
Independent Director
Rashmi Ahuja
Independent Director
Aman Sanghvi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Premier Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Premier Capital Services Limited was incorporated in August,1983. Earlier, the Company was engaged in providing financial services. Presently, it is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacturer, Trader and financer of dairy products such as ghee, skimmed milk powder, liquid milk, butter, cheese etc.
The Premier Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Capital Services Ltd is ₹24.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premier Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Capital Services Ltd is ₹3.45 and ₹6.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premier Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.50%, 3 Years at -9.91%, 1 Year at 28.86%, 6 Month at 32.91%, 3 Month at 41.20% and 1 Month at 23.35%.
