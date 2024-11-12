Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

PREMIER CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 at Indore inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the board of directors of the company has at its meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 considered and approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors. The meeting commenced at 05:30 PM and concluded at 06:15 PM. Kindly take the above information on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Monday August 26, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached

PREMIER CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at Indore inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. Further in accordance with our communication dated June 26 2024 concerning intimation of closure of trading window the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall continue to remain closed for all officers and Designated Persons/ Insider with effect from 1 July 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR)Reg, 2015, the BOD of Co. at Meeting on 13.08.2024 approved: 1. Unaudited FRs of Co. for quarter ended 30.06.2024.In terms of Reg 33 of the, enclosing Unaudited FRs of Co. along with LRR as Anx. A 2. Upon recommendation of the NRC, BOD has considered & approved the appt of Aman Sanghvi as Add. Director (ID) of co. & recommendation of confirmation of Aman Sanghvi, as an ID of co. at upcoming AGM for first term of 5 yrs w.e.f. 13.08.2024 to 12.08.2029. 3. Considered the resignation of Soumil Ekadi, ID of Co. due to personal reasons. Board approved resignation w.e.f. closure of working hours of 13.08.2024. 4. Board re-constituted Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Stakeholders Grievances Committee The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. & concluded on 04:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

PREMIER CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at Indore to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further in accordance with our communication dated March 28 2024 concerning intimation of closure of trading window the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall continue to remain closed for all officers and Designated Persons/ Insider with effect from 01 April 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 i.e. Sunday May 26 2024. PREMIER CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In furtherance to our communication dated 14.05.2024 about the meeting of the BOD of the Co. scheduled to be held on 24.05.2024 inter-alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone FR for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024, we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting of the BOD of Co. shall now be held on 30.05.2024 instead of on 24.05.2024. Further, communication dated 28.03.2024, concerning intimation of closure of trading window, the trading window shall continue to remain closed for all officers and DP/ Insider w.e.f. 01.04.2024 till 48 hrs. after declaration of Audited Standalone FR of Co. for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and later through above intimation dated 14.05.2024, it was inter alia stated that trading window shall be closed until 26.05.2024. In view of the postponement of the BM to 30.05.2024, you may please note that trading window shall now remain closed until 01.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) ln terms of Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its Meeting held today i.e. on, May 30, 2024, at Indore, inter alia, transacted the following items of business: 1.Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the following: 1.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Assets and Liability Statement as at March 31, 2024, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion, pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

