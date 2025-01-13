Premier Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.71
3.71
3.71
3.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.22
15.71
15.83
15.94
Net Worth
6.93
19.42
19.54
19.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0.47
0.36
0.23
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
7.4
19.78
19.77
19.8
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.15
19.52
19.53
19.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.04
Networking Capital
0.21
0.21
0.2
0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.22
0.22
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0.03
0.06
0.04
0
Total Assets
7.39
19.79
19.77
19.79
