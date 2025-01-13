iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

6.85
(4.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:03:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.71

3.71

3.71

3.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.22

15.71

15.83

15.94

Net Worth

6.93

19.42

19.54

19.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0.47

0.36

0.23

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.04

Total Liabilities

7.4

19.78

19.77

19.8

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.15

19.52

19.53

19.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.04

Networking Capital

0.21

0.21

0.2

0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.22

0.22

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Cash

0.03

0.06

0.04

0

Total Assets

7.39

19.79

19.77

19.79

