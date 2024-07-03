Premier Capital Services Limited was incorporated in August,1983. Earlier, the Company was engaged in providing financial services. Presently, it is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacturer, Trader and financer of dairy products such as ghee, skimmed milk powder, liquid milk, butter, cheese etc.
