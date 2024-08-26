iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Capital Services Ltd AGM

6.1
(-3.33%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Premier Cap Serv CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
AGM 24/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Monday August 26, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024) We would like to inform you that 41st AGM of Premier Capital Services Limited held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing. Further, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith summary of proceedings of the 41st AGM of the Company. This is for your information and record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)

