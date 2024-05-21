TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PRERNA INFRABUILD LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Statement of Standalone Financial Results of PRERNA INFRABUILD LIMITED ("the Company") for the year ended March 31 , 2024 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("the Listing Regulations"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, these Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024:

a. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended; and

b. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and total comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31,2024, section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31 , 2024 under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Managements & Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

This Statement, which includes the Standalone Financial Results is the responsibility of the Companys Board of Directors, and has been approved by them for the issuance. The Statement has been compiled from the related audited standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and interim financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the audited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year. This responsibility includes the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company. Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Standalone Financial Results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonablene ~ nting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements and Our Opinion:

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order’) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A,a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 ofthe Order.

• As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of the books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss including Other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(c) I our opinion the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with

the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of written representation received from the Directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the Director is disqualified as on 31st March 2022 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” and;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as at 31st March, 2024 on its standalone financial statement in Note:34.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. Unpaid dividend of Rs.2,46,667/- is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 21-05-2024 For, Philip Fernandese & Co, Chartered Accountants FRN 128122W Philip Fernandes Proprietor M.N. 125960 UDIN:24125960BKGEOF2137

Annexure (A) to Auditors Report

Referred to in our report to members of Prerna Infrabuild Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year 31st March, 2024

i. (a) Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) Title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(c) These fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable Intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

ii. Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed.

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered by clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In our opinion the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans investments guarantees and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable. There is no order passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

vii. We are informed that the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act for the business in which the company is engaged.

viii. (a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including provident Fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts is payable which is outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) According to records of the company, no amount is required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2056(1 of 2056) and the rules made there under.

ix. Moneys raised by way of public issue/ follow-on offer (including debt instruments) and term loans were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

x. Managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 207 read with schedule V to the Companies Act?

xi. Any fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers/ employees has not been noticed or reported during the year.

xii. Since company is not Nidhi Company, clause not applicable.

xiii. Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xiv. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable IND AS.

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory Auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Place: Ahmedabad For, Philip Fernandese & Co, Chartered Accountants Date: 21-05-2024 FRN 128122W Philip Fernandes Proprietor M.N. 125960 UDIN:24125960BKGEOF2137

Annexure (B) to Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.