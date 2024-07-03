Summary

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is an India-based construction company. The Company is engaged in commercial and residential real estate projects in Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 and its shares were listed on BSE. The group has developed some of the finest Commercial and Residential projects and is renowned for its Quality & Elegance. Projects like DOCTOR HOUSE and PRERNA TIRTH are the landmarks of Ahmedabad city. Today the company holds a landbank of approx 200 acres in and around Ahmedabad.A unique idea to start Private safe Deposit lockers named PRERNA SAFE VAULTS in India to cater an individual needs all 365 days a year was launched in 1988, and today we are proud to have this facility at two places with more than 1500 clients.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys projects included Doctor House, Prerna Viraj I and II, Prerna Vihar, Prerna Deep, Prerna Appartments, Prerna Tirth I and II, Prerna Kutir, Prerna Arcade, Prerna Darshan, Prerna Shikhar and Prerna Arbour. As of March 31, 2010, the Companys clients include Reliance Retail Ltd., Centurion Bank of Punjab, Development Credit Bank (DCB), TATA AIG life insurance, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Maersk Lines, Siemens Ltd, Gannon Dunkerley & Co., Indiabulls Retail, ICICI Ltd, HDFC and Country Club Ltd.The Company made capital investments in Shivam Prerna Infrabuild, a Partnership Firm, to develop the scheme titled Prerna Rajvi Alpines in 2016 and consequently, Shivam Prerna Infrabuild ceased to be Joint

Read More