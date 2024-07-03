iifl-logo-icon 1
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Share Price

33.29
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.88
  • Day's High35.78
  • 52 Wk High50.99
  • Prev. Close35.05
  • Day's Low32.7
  • 52 Wk Low 26.39
  • Turnover (lac)23.79
  • P/E31.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.44
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

34.88

Prev. Close

35.05

Turnover(Lac.)

23.79

Day's High

35.78

Day's Low

32.7

52 Week's High

50.99

52 Week's Low

26.39

Book Value

28.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.27

P/E

31.02

EPS

1.13

Divi. Yield

0

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.34%

Non-Promoter- 31.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.13

12.04

12.04

12.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.01

35.91

26.32

20.45

Net Worth

101.14

47.95

38.36

32.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.91

9.72

8.01

14.11

yoy growth (%)

-59.77

21.36

-43.24

694.7

Raw materials

-2.36

-8.6

-4.84

-12.12

As % of sales

60.44

88.5

60.48

85.89

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.74

-0.95

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

0.03

1.67

1.52

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.41

-0.19

-0.07

Tax paid

0.03

-0.03

-0.5

-0.42

Working capital

3.13

-5.78

14.07

-23.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.77

21.36

-43.24

694.7

Op profit growth

-314.08

-105.83

23.18

16.6

EBIT growth

-181.25

-92.73

10.12

21.72

Net profit growth

-1,957.14

-99.34

5.76

8.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

45.35

18.22

23.72

4.48

9.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.35

18.22

23.72

4.48

9.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.35

0.43

0.14

0.12

0.65

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prerna Infrabuild Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay C Shah

Managing Director & CFO

Sanket V Shah

Whole-time Director

Nalini V Shah

Independent Director

Mahendra K Gosaliya

Independent Director

Kiranbhai Shah

Independent Director

Shah Krupali Rishit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha R. Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prerna Infrabuild Ltd

Summary

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is an India-based construction company. The Company is engaged in commercial and residential real estate projects in Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 and its shares were listed on BSE. The group has developed some of the finest Commercial and Residential projects and is renowned for its Quality & Elegance. Projects like DOCTOR HOUSE and PRERNA TIRTH are the landmarks of Ahmedabad city. Today the company holds a landbank of approx 200 acres in and around Ahmedabad.A unique idea to start Private safe Deposit lockers named PRERNA SAFE VAULTS in India to cater an individual needs all 365 days a year was launched in 1988, and today we are proud to have this facility at two places with more than 1500 clients.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys projects included Doctor House, Prerna Viraj I and II, Prerna Vihar, Prerna Deep, Prerna Appartments, Prerna Tirth I and II, Prerna Kutir, Prerna Arcade, Prerna Darshan, Prerna Shikhar and Prerna Arbour. As of March 31, 2010, the Companys clients include Reliance Retail Ltd., Centurion Bank of Punjab, Development Credit Bank (DCB), TATA AIG life insurance, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Maersk Lines, Siemens Ltd, Gannon Dunkerley & Co., Indiabulls Retail, ICICI Ltd, HDFC and Country Club Ltd.The Company made capital investments in Shivam Prerna Infrabuild, a Partnership Firm, to develop the scheme titled Prerna Rajvi Alpines in 2016 and consequently, Shivam Prerna Infrabuild ceased to be Joint
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Prerna Infrabuild Ltd share price today?

The Prerna Infrabuild Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd is ₹120.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd is 31.02 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prerna Infrabuild Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd is ₹26.39 and ₹50.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd?

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.02%, 3 Years at 15.06%, 1 Year at 11.23%, 6 Month at -18.70%, 3 Month at -0.28% and 1 Month at 3.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.65 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
