SectorRealty
Open₹34.88
Prev. Close₹35.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.79
Day's High₹35.78
Day's Low₹32.7
52 Week's High₹50.99
52 Week's Low₹26.39
Book Value₹28.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.27
P/E31.02
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.13
12.04
12.04
12.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.01
35.91
26.32
20.45
Net Worth
101.14
47.95
38.36
32.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.91
9.72
8.01
14.11
yoy growth (%)
-59.77
21.36
-43.24
694.7
Raw materials
-2.36
-8.6
-4.84
-12.12
As % of sales
60.44
88.5
60.48
85.89
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.74
-0.95
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
0.03
1.67
1.52
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.41
-0.19
-0.07
Tax paid
0.03
-0.03
-0.5
-0.42
Working capital
3.13
-5.78
14.07
-23.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.77
21.36
-43.24
694.7
Op profit growth
-314.08
-105.83
23.18
16.6
EBIT growth
-181.25
-92.73
10.12
21.72
Net profit growth
-1,957.14
-99.34
5.76
8.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
45.35
18.22
23.72
4.48
9.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.35
18.22
23.72
4.48
9.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.35
0.43
0.14
0.12
0.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay C Shah
Managing Director & CFO
Sanket V Shah
Whole-time Director
Nalini V Shah
Independent Director
Mahendra K Gosaliya
Independent Director
Kiranbhai Shah
Independent Director
Shah Krupali Rishit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha R. Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
Summary
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is an India-based construction company. The Company is engaged in commercial and residential real estate projects in Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 and its shares were listed on BSE. The group has developed some of the finest Commercial and Residential projects and is renowned for its Quality & Elegance. Projects like DOCTOR HOUSE and PRERNA TIRTH are the landmarks of Ahmedabad city. Today the company holds a landbank of approx 200 acres in and around Ahmedabad.A unique idea to start Private safe Deposit lockers named PRERNA SAFE VAULTS in India to cater an individual needs all 365 days a year was launched in 1988, and today we are proud to have this facility at two places with more than 1500 clients.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys projects included Doctor House, Prerna Viraj I and II, Prerna Vihar, Prerna Deep, Prerna Appartments, Prerna Tirth I and II, Prerna Kutir, Prerna Arcade, Prerna Darshan, Prerna Shikhar and Prerna Arbour. As of March 31, 2010, the Companys clients include Reliance Retail Ltd., Centurion Bank of Punjab, Development Credit Bank (DCB), TATA AIG life insurance, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Maersk Lines, Siemens Ltd, Gannon Dunkerley & Co., Indiabulls Retail, ICICI Ltd, HDFC and Country Club Ltd.The Company made capital investments in Shivam Prerna Infrabuild, a Partnership Firm, to develop the scheme titled Prerna Rajvi Alpines in 2016 and consequently, Shivam Prerna Infrabuild ceased to be Joint
Read More
The Prerna Infrabuild Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd is ₹120.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd is 31.02 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prerna Infrabuild Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd is ₹26.39 and ₹50.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.02%, 3 Years at 15.06%, 1 Year at 11.23%, 6 Month at -18.70%, 3 Month at -0.28% and 1 Month at 3.73%.
