Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Board Meeting

31.7
(3.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Prerna Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
PRERNA INFRABUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 13th 2025 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will consider: 1. To fix the date of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) as on Monday 10th February 2025 (through video conference/ another audio-visual Mode). 2. To Approve EGM Notice. 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair. 1. Fixed the date of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) as on Monday, 10th February 2025 (through video conference/ another audio-visual Mode). 2. The cutoff date for e-voting is 3rd February 2025. 3. E voting for the purpose of EGM Shall be activated from 7th February 2025 (9:00 am IST) to 9th February 2025 (5:00 pm IST) 4. Fixed, Friday, 10th January 2025 as the cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the name of the Eligible members for dispatch of Notice of EGM 5. The Notice of the said EGM and other related details including Remote E-Voting details attached. 6. Appointment of CS Gautam Virsadiya, Proprietor of M/s. GKV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, (CP No.: 19866/Membership No.: FCS 31820) as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.7. Appointment of Mr. Ketan kumar Chinubhai Limbachia (DIN - 10830670) as Non-Executive Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PRERNA INFRABUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We refer Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) and would to like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Wednesday 13th day of November 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. The Un-audited results with limited review certificate of the Company for the half year/ quarter ended 30/09/2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th Day of November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve: 1. To fix the date of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) as on Monday, 23rd September 2024 (through video conference/ another audio-visual Mode). 2. To Approve Director Report and AGM Notice, Corporate governance Report. 3. The Register of members and Transfer of Books will remain close from Tuesday 17th September 2024 to Monday 23rd September 2024 (both days inclusive). The cutoff date for e-voting is 16th September 2024. 4. E voting for the purpose of AGM Shall be activated from Friday 20th September 2024 (9:00 am IST) to Sunday 22nd September 2024 (5:00 pm IST) 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 21st day of August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PRERNA INFRABUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We refer Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) and would to like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday 13t day of August 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. The Un-audited- results with limited review certificate of the Comp/any for the half year/ quarter ended 30/06/2024 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As reviewed by Audit Committee. The Statutory Auditors have also carried out a Limited review on unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The copy of Results and Limited Review Certificate are enclosed. unaudited financial results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as reviewed by Audit Committee. The statutory Auditors have also carried out a Limited review on unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The copy of Results and Limited Review certificate are enclosed. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 as reviewed by audit committee. The statutory auditors have also carried out a limited review on Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
PRERNA INFRABUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to announce Result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st may 2024. Audited Satandalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended on 31st march 2024 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
PRERNA INFRABUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We refer Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) and would to like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday 5 th day of February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. The Un-audited results with limited review certificate of the Company for the half year/ quarter ended 31/12/2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 5th day of February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia considered & approved the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half year/ quarter ended on December 31, 2023 as reviewed by audit committee. The statutory auditors have also carried out a limited review on Unaudited Financial Results for the half year/ quarter ended on December 31, 2023. 2. The copy of the Result and Limited Review Certificate are enclosed for your information and record, as per said regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Prerna Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

