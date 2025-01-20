Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.1
-39.89
-34.23
Op profit growth
-292.26
-105.64
43.51
EBIT growth
-181.18
-93.69
26.99
Net profit growth
-1,957.14
-99.34
5.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.71
-1.12
11.99
5.49
EBIT margin
-2.22
1.25
12
6.21
Net profit margin
-3.19
0.07
7.19
4.47
RoCE
-0.29
0.36
5.21
RoNW
-0.1
0
0.92
RoA
-0.1
0
0.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.12
0.01
0.97
0.92
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.47
-0.33
0.8
0.85
Book value per share
26.97
27.1
26.69
25.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
-105.16
1,318
10.78
27.13
P/CEPS
-26.64
-39.14
12.93
29.22
P/B
0.46
0.48
0.39
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
62.28
38.13
8.74
32.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.15
-80.15
-30.06
-27.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
71.43
58.44
Inventory days
1,598.01
654.1
704.37
Creditor days
-112.89
-19.04
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.25
-1.46
-7
-225.7
Net debt / equity
-0.04
-0.07
0.02
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
-6.57
21.11
0.34
6.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.27
-88.17
-77.65
-92
Employee costs
-18.91
-7.63
-6.97
-1.55
Other costs
-12.08
-5.31
-3.37
-0.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.