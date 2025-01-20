iifl-logo-icon 1
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Key Ratios

32.1
(-1.08%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.1

-39.89

-34.23

Op profit growth

-292.26

-105.64

43.51

EBIT growth

-181.18

-93.69

26.99

Net profit growth

-1,957.14

-99.34

5.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.71

-1.12

11.99

5.49

EBIT margin

-2.22

1.25

12

6.21

Net profit margin

-3.19

0.07

7.19

4.47

RoCE

-0.29

0.36

5.21

RoNW

-0.1

0

0.92

RoA

-0.1

0

0.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.12

0.01

0.97

0.92

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.47

-0.33

0.8

0.85

Book value per share

26.97

27.1

26.69

25.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

-105.16

1,318

10.78

27.13

P/CEPS

-26.64

-39.14

12.93

29.22

P/B

0.46

0.48

0.39

0.97

EV/EBIDTA

62.28

38.13

8.74

32.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.15

-80.15

-30.06

-27.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

71.43

58.44

Inventory days

1,598.01

654.1

704.37

Creditor days

-112.89

-19.04

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.25

-1.46

-7

-225.7

Net debt / equity

-0.04

-0.07

0.02

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

-6.57

21.11

0.34

6.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.27

-88.17

-77.65

-92

Employee costs

-18.91

-7.63

-6.97

-1.55

Other costs

-12.08

-5.31

-3.37

-0.94

