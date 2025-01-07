iifl-logo-icon 1
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.1
(0.42%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Prerna Infrabuild Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.91

9.72

8.01

14.11

yoy growth (%)

-59.77

21.36

-43.24

694.7

Raw materials

-2.36

-8.6

-4.84

-12.12

As % of sales

60.44

88.5

60.48

85.89

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.74

-0.95

-0.38

As % of sales

21.66

7.66

11.94

2.71

Other costs

-0.48

-0.47

-0.51

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.48

4.84

6.45

1.66

Operating profit

0.21

-0.09

1.69

1.37

OPM

5.4

-1.01

21.11

9.72

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.41

-0.19

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.08

-0.01

0

Other income

0.11

0.63

0.19

0.23

Profit before tax

-0.17

0.03

1.67

1.52

Taxes

0.03

-0.03

-0.5

-0.42

Tax rate

-20.15

-80.15

-30.06

-27.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

0

1.16

1.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

0

1.16

1.1

yoy growth (%)

-1,957.14

-99.34

5.76

8.28

NPM

-3.65

0.07

14.58

7.82

