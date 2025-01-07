Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.91
9.72
8.01
14.11
yoy growth (%)
-59.77
21.36
-43.24
694.7
Raw materials
-2.36
-8.6
-4.84
-12.12
As % of sales
60.44
88.5
60.48
85.89
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.74
-0.95
-0.38
As % of sales
21.66
7.66
11.94
2.71
Other costs
-0.48
-0.47
-0.51
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.48
4.84
6.45
1.66
Operating profit
0.21
-0.09
1.69
1.37
OPM
5.4
-1.01
21.11
9.72
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.41
-0.19
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.08
-0.01
0
Other income
0.11
0.63
0.19
0.23
Profit before tax
-0.17
0.03
1.67
1.52
Taxes
0.03
-0.03
-0.5
-0.42
Tax rate
-20.15
-80.15
-30.06
-27.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.14
0
1.16
1.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
0
1.16
1.1
yoy growth (%)
-1,957.14
-99.34
5.76
8.28
NPM
-3.65
0.07
14.58
7.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.