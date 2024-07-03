Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2
2.74
21.41
7.15
6.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2
2.74
21.41
7.15
6.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.85
0.12
0.68
0.82
0.67
Total Income
3.85
2.86
22.09
7.98
6.98
Total Expenditure
3.69
0.79
20.29
5.38
4.76
PBIDT
0.17
2.07
1.8
2.6
2.22
Interest
0
0.35
0.38
0.4
0.37
PBDT
0.17
1.72
1.43
2.19
1.85
Depreciation
0.04
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.34
0.46
0.42
0.56
0.47
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.47
1.21
0.95
1.58
1.33
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
0.06
0.06
0.03
0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.5
1.14
0.89
1.54
1.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.5
1.14
0.89
1.54
1.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
0.32
0.25
0.43
0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.13
36.13
36.13
36.13
36.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.5
75.54
8.4
36.36
35.18
PBDTM(%)
8.5
62.77
6.67
30.62
29.31
PATM(%)
23.5
44.16
4.43
22.09
21.07
