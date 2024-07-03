iifl-logo-icon 1
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Quarterly Results

33.1
(0.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2

2.74

21.41

7.15

6.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2

2.74

21.41

7.15

6.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.85

0.12

0.68

0.82

0.67

Total Income

3.85

2.86

22.09

7.98

6.98

Total Expenditure

3.69

0.79

20.29

5.38

4.76

PBIDT

0.17

2.07

1.8

2.6

2.22

Interest

0

0.35

0.38

0.4

0.37

PBDT

0.17

1.72

1.43

2.19

1.85

Depreciation

0.04

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.34

0.46

0.42

0.56

0.47

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.47

1.21

0.95

1.58

1.33

Minority Interest After NP

-0.04

0.06

0.06

0.03

0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.5

1.14

0.89

1.54

1.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.5

1.14

0.89

1.54

1.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.14

0.32

0.25

0.43

0.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

36.13

36.13

36.13

36.13

36.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.5

75.54

8.4

36.36

35.18

PBDTM(%)

8.5

62.77

6.67

30.62

29.31

PATM(%)

23.5

44.16

4.43

22.09

21.07

QUICKLINKS FOR Prerna Infrabuild Ltd

