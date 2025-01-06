Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
0.03
1.67
1.52
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.41
-0.19
-0.07
Tax paid
0.03
-0.03
-0.5
-0.42
Working capital
3.13
-5.78
14.07
-23.76
Other operating items
Operating
2.55
-6.18
15.04
-22.73
Capital expenditure
-1.12
0.79
1.2
0.14
Free cash flow
1.43
-5.39
16.24
-22.59
Equity raised
41.19
40.7
37.88
35.63
Investing
-0.68
-7.94
-13.27
22.63
Financing
-0.12
0.34
0.64
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.83
27.7
41.49
35.67
