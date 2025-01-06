iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.32
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prerna Infrabuild Ltd

Prerna Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

0.03

1.67

1.52

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.41

-0.19

-0.07

Tax paid

0.03

-0.03

-0.5

-0.42

Working capital

3.13

-5.78

14.07

-23.76

Other operating items

Operating

2.55

-6.18

15.04

-22.73

Capital expenditure

-1.12

0.79

1.2

0.14

Free cash flow

1.43

-5.39

16.24

-22.59

Equity raised

41.19

40.7

37.88

35.63

Investing

-0.68

-7.94

-13.27

22.63

Financing

-0.12

0.34

0.64

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.83

27.7

41.49

35.67

Prerna Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prerna Infrabuild Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.