|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 21st day of August, 2024 RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) OUTCOME OF SHAREHOLDERS MEETING HELD ON 23RD SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) VOTING RESULTS AS PER 44(3) OF SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015 along with Scrutinizer report of 36th AGM of Prerna Infrabuild Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
