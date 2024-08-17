iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pricol Ltd Merged Company Summary

91
(1.11%)
Dec 2, 2016|03:51:29 PM

Pricol Ltd Merged Summary

Premier Instruments & Controls(PRICOL), is engaged in the business of manufacturing Dashboard Instruments & Accessories , Oil Pumps and Idle Speed Control Valve Assembly. The company promoted by late N Damodaran and L G Varadarajulu in 1972 has commenced commercial production in 1975.Primarily an automobile ancillary unit, it diversified into electronic control instruments, precision machine tools, panel and sensor instruments for defence and industrial gauges. It plants at Coimbatore, Tamilnadu and Gurgaon, Haryana, manufactures and assemble dashboard instruments. The company came out with a rights issue in March 1995 to augment its long-term resources and to meet additional working capital requirements. The company entered into technical collaboration with various foreign companies like N S International, US; Denso Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Toyoda Gosei Co., Kojima Press Inds., all of Japan and Deok Chang Machinery Co. of Korea to upgrade its technology. The company has marketing agents in Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, UK, US, Finland, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Malaysia, Belgium and South Africa.The companys new product - Disk Brake is under testing at various two-wheeler manufacturers and the commercial supplies are expected to be commence soon.The name of the company has been changed from Premier Instruments & Controls Ltd to PRICOL Ltd.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.