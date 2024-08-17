SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹90.65
Prev. Close₹90
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.29
Day's High₹92.3
Day's Low₹88.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹35.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)862.65
P/E13.43
EPS9.08
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
10
9.48
9.45
11.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.29
258.06
311.33
245.53
Net Worth
57.29
267.54
320.78
256.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,264.85
1,126.5
949.66
891.14
yoy growth (%)
12.28
18.62
6.56
1.97
Raw materials
-818.95
-739.57
-658.34
-600.84
As % of sales
64.74
65.65
69.32
67.42
Employee costs
-171.32
-158.49
-161.89
-131.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
70.16
-17.85
32.25
13.67
Depreciation
-34.17
-35.25
-30.66
-31.95
Tax paid
-16.95
4.53
-16.88
2.06
Working capital
-72.65
7.92
-12.32
-63.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.62
6.56
1.97
-9.43
Op profit growth
358.06
-64.62
8.89
-18.03
EBIT growth
-897.56
-125.7
29.22
-35.73
Net profit growth
-340.01
-126.86
325.65
-72.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1,401.8
1,094.15
1,036.05
1,008.91
1,050.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,401.8
1,094.15
1,036.05
1,008.91
1,050.17
Other Operating Income
46.06
49.18
60.88
45.58
32.33
Other Income
14.32
30.94
56.09
4.73
51.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vijay Mohan
Director
Suresh Jagannathan
Director
C R Swaminathan
Director
Sriya Chari
Director
R Vidhya Shankar
Managing Director
Vikram Mohan
Director
G Soundararajan
Director
K Murali Mohan
Vice Chairman
Vanitha Mohan
Company Secretary
T G Thamizhanban
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pricol Ltd Merged
Summary
Premier Instruments & Controls(PRICOL), is engaged in the business of manufacturing Dashboard Instruments & Accessories , Oil Pumps and Idle Speed Control Valve Assembly. The company promoted by late N Damodaran and L G Varadarajulu in 1972 has commenced commercial production in 1975.Primarily an automobile ancillary unit, it diversified into electronic control instruments, precision machine tools, panel and sensor instruments for defence and industrial gauges. It plants at Coimbatore, Tamilnadu and Gurgaon, Haryana, manufactures and assemble dashboard instruments. The company came out with a rights issue in March 1995 to augment its long-term resources and to meet additional working capital requirements. The company entered into technical collaboration with various foreign companies like N S International, US; Denso Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Toyoda Gosei Co., Kojima Press Inds., all of Japan and Deok Chang Machinery Co. of Korea to upgrade its technology. The company has marketing agents in Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, UK, US, Finland, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Malaysia, Belgium and South Africa.The companys new product - Disk Brake is under testing at various two-wheeler manufacturers and the commercial supplies are expected to be commence soon.The name of the company has been changed from Premier Instruments & Controls Ltd to PRICOL Ltd.
