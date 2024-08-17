iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd Merged Share Price

91
(1.11%)
Dec 2, 2016|03:51:29 PM

Pricol Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

90.65

Prev. Close

90

Turnover(Lac.)

85.29

Day's High

92.3

Day's Low

88.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

35.97

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

862.65

P/E

13.43

EPS

9.08

Divi. Yield

0.82

Pricol Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pricol Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pricol Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.26%

Non-Promoter- 4.50%

Institutions: 4.49%

Non-Institutions: 58.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pricol Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

10

9.48

9.45

11.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.29

258.06

311.33

245.53

Net Worth

57.29

267.54

320.78

256.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,264.85

1,126.5

949.66

891.14

yoy growth (%)

12.28

18.62

6.56

1.97

Raw materials

-818.95

-739.57

-658.34

-600.84

As % of sales

64.74

65.65

69.32

67.42

Employee costs

-171.32

-158.49

-161.89

-131.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

70.16

-17.85

32.25

13.67

Depreciation

-34.17

-35.25

-30.66

-31.95

Tax paid

-16.95

4.53

-16.88

2.06

Working capital

-72.65

7.92

-12.32

-63.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.62

6.56

1.97

-9.43

Op profit growth

358.06

-64.62

8.89

-18.03

EBIT growth

-897.56

-125.7

29.22

-35.73

Net profit growth

-340.01

-126.86

325.65

-72.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1,401.8

1,094.15

1,036.05

1,008.91

1,050.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,401.8

1,094.15

1,036.05

1,008.91

1,050.17

Other Operating Income

46.06

49.18

60.88

45.58

32.33

Other Income

14.32

30.94

56.09

4.73

51.43

Pricol Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pricol Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vijay Mohan

Director

Suresh Jagannathan

Director

C R Swaminathan

Director

Sriya Chari

Director

R Vidhya Shankar

Managing Director

Vikram Mohan

Director

G Soundararajan

Director

K Murali Mohan

Vice Chairman

Vanitha Mohan

Company Secretary

T G Thamizhanban

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pricol Ltd Merged

Summary

Premier Instruments & Controls(PRICOL), is engaged in the business of manufacturing Dashboard Instruments & Accessories , Oil Pumps and Idle Speed Control Valve Assembly. The company promoted by late N Damodaran and L G Varadarajulu in 1972 has commenced commercial production in 1975.Primarily an automobile ancillary unit, it diversified into electronic control instruments, precision machine tools, panel and sensor instruments for defence and industrial gauges. It plants at Coimbatore, Tamilnadu and Gurgaon, Haryana, manufactures and assemble dashboard instruments. The company came out with a rights issue in March 1995 to augment its long-term resources and to meet additional working capital requirements. The company entered into technical collaboration with various foreign companies like N S International, US; Denso Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Toyoda Gosei Co., Kojima Press Inds., all of Japan and Deok Chang Machinery Co. of Korea to upgrade its technology. The company has marketing agents in Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, UK, US, Finland, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Malaysia, Belgium and South Africa.The companys new product - Disk Brake is under testing at various two-wheeler manufacturers and the commercial supplies are expected to be commence soon.The name of the company has been changed from Premier Instruments & Controls Ltd to PRICOL Ltd.
QUICKLINKS FOR Pricol Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

