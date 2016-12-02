iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

91
(1.11%)
Dec 2, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,264.85

1,126.5

949.66

891.14

yoy growth (%)

12.28

18.62

6.56

1.97

Raw materials

-818.95

-739.57

-658.34

-600.84

As % of sales

64.74

65.65

69.32

67.42

Employee costs

-171.32

-158.49

-161.89

-131.65

As % of sales

13.54

14.06

17.04

14.77

Other costs

-141.89

-121.78

-106.13

-92.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.21

10.81

11.17

10.41

Operating profit

132.69

106.65

23.28

65.81

OPM

10.49

9.46

2.45

7.38

Depreciation

-65.99

-34.17

-35.25

-30.66

Interest expense

-7.82

-9.31

-7.89

-6.51

Other income

3.56

6.99

2

3.62

Profit before tax

62.43

70.16

-17.85

32.25

Taxes

-17.2

-16.95

4.53

-16.88

Tax rate

-27.54

-24.16

-25.39

-52.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.23

53.21

-13.32

15.36

Exceptional items

0.53

-10.01

-4.67

51.63

Net profit

45.77

43.19

-17.99

66.99

yoy growth (%)

5.95

-340.01

-126.86

325.65

NPM

3.61

3.83

-1.89

7.51

