|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,264.85
1,126.5
949.66
891.14
yoy growth (%)
12.28
18.62
6.56
1.97
Raw materials
-818.95
-739.57
-658.34
-600.84
As % of sales
64.74
65.65
69.32
67.42
Employee costs
-171.32
-158.49
-161.89
-131.65
As % of sales
13.54
14.06
17.04
14.77
Other costs
-141.89
-121.78
-106.13
-92.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.21
10.81
11.17
10.41
Operating profit
132.69
106.65
23.28
65.81
OPM
10.49
9.46
2.45
7.38
Depreciation
-65.99
-34.17
-35.25
-30.66
Interest expense
-7.82
-9.31
-7.89
-6.51
Other income
3.56
6.99
2
3.62
Profit before tax
62.43
70.16
-17.85
32.25
Taxes
-17.2
-16.95
4.53
-16.88
Tax rate
-27.54
-24.16
-25.39
-52.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.23
53.21
-13.32
15.36
Exceptional items
0.53
-10.01
-4.67
51.63
Net profit
45.77
43.19
-17.99
66.99
yoy growth (%)
5.95
-340.01
-126.86
325.65
NPM
3.61
3.83
-1.89
7.51
