Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
14.33%
0%
0%
Indian
37.26%
40.66%
26.38%
40.45%
40.21%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
4.49%
4.98%
5.99%
6.12%
3.54%
Non-Institutions
58.24%
54.34%
53.28%
53.42%
56.23%
Total Non-Promoter
62.73%
59.33%
59.27%
59.54%
59.78%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.