Pricol Ltd Merged Key Ratios

91
(1.11%)
Dec 2, 2016|03:51:29 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pricol Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.63

4.22

4.02

-2.58

Op profit growth

-809.37

-125.18

-27.96

-18.6

EBIT growth

-207.48

-462.79

-61.9

-36.13

Net profit growth

-103.53

-196.58

111.08

-71.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.43

-1.14

4.75

6.86

EBIT margin

3.82

-4.5

1.29

3.53

Net profit margin

0.08

-3.14

3.39

1.67

RoCE

13.91

-12.22

3.26

8.07

RoNW

0.11

-2.93

2.98

1.6

RoA

0.07

-2.13

2.14

0.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

3.81

1.89

Dividend per share

1

0

0.8

0.4

Cash EPS

-5.35

-8.61

-0.54

-2.46

Book value per share

28.08

28.67

36.24

31.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

7.03

8.04

P/CEPS

-8.03

-3.52

-49.51

-6.16

P/B

1.53

1.05

0.73

0.48

EV/EBIDTA

4.59

-68.12

5.57

3.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

897.36

0

23.71

23.83

Tax payout

-83.43

-7.52

-456.63

1.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.8

65.17

60.83

62.56

Inventory days

35.41

42.32

42.62

49.35

Creditor days

-72.64

-76.62

-73.38

-75.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.72

3.83

-1.39

-1.86

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.4

0.18

0.45

Net debt / op. profit

0.91

-8.45

1.19

1.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.04

-71.59

-68.38

-68.11

Employee costs

-16.53

-16.89

-14.64

-14.39

Other costs

-11.99

-12.65

-12.2

-10.62

QUICKLINKS FOR Pricol Ltd Merged

