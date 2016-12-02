Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.63
4.22
4.02
-2.58
Op profit growth
-809.37
-125.18
-27.96
-18.6
EBIT growth
-207.48
-462.79
-61.9
-36.13
Net profit growth
-103.53
-196.58
111.08
-71.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.43
-1.14
4.75
6.86
EBIT margin
3.82
-4.5
1.29
3.53
Net profit margin
0.08
-3.14
3.39
1.67
RoCE
13.91
-12.22
3.26
8.07
RoNW
0.11
-2.93
2.98
1.6
RoA
0.07
-2.13
2.14
0.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
3.81
1.89
Dividend per share
1
0
0.8
0.4
Cash EPS
-5.35
-8.61
-0.54
-2.46
Book value per share
28.08
28.67
36.24
31.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
7.03
8.04
P/CEPS
-8.03
-3.52
-49.51
-6.16
P/B
1.53
1.05
0.73
0.48
EV/EBIDTA
4.59
-68.12
5.57
3.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
897.36
0
23.71
23.83
Tax payout
-83.43
-7.52
-456.63
1.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.8
65.17
60.83
62.56
Inventory days
35.41
42.32
42.62
49.35
Creditor days
-72.64
-76.62
-73.38
-75.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.72
3.83
-1.39
-1.86
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.4
0.18
0.45
Net debt / op. profit
0.91
-8.45
1.19
1.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.04
-71.59
-68.38
-68.11
Employee costs
-16.53
-16.89
-14.64
-14.39
Other costs
-11.99
-12.65
-12.2
-10.62
