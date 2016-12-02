iifl-logo-icon 1
Pricol Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

91
(1.11%)
Dec 2, 2016|03:51:29 PM

Pricol Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

70.16

-17.85

32.25

13.67

Depreciation

-34.17

-35.25

-30.66

-31.95

Tax paid

-16.95

4.53

-16.88

2.06

Working capital

-72.65

7.92

-12.32

-63.59

Other operating items

Operating

-53.61

-40.65

-27.61

-79.79

Capital expenditure

-366.6

-50.58

-13.03

12.62

Free cash flow

-420.21

-91.23

-40.64

-67.17

Equity raised

272.15

587.41

499.9

471.44

Investing

-52.97

-7.42

21.58

8.57

Financing

5.99

40.07

-53.9

-52.02

Dividends paid

9.47

0

7.56

3.6

Net in cash

-185.55

528.83

434.49

364.41

