Pricol Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
70.16
-17.85
32.25
13.67
Depreciation
-34.17
-35.25
-30.66
-31.95
Tax paid
-16.95
4.53
-16.88
2.06
Working capital
-72.65
7.92
-12.32
-63.59
Other operating items
Operating
-53.61
-40.65
-27.61
-79.79
Capital expenditure
-366.6
-50.58
-13.03
12.62
Free cash flow
-420.21
-91.23
-40.64
-67.17
Equity raised
272.15
587.41
499.9
471.44
Investing
-52.97
-7.42
21.58
8.57
Financing
5.99
40.07
-53.9
-52.02
Dividends paid
9.47
0
7.56
3.6
Net in cash
-185.55
528.83
434.49
364.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.