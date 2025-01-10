To the Members of Prima Industries Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Prima Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and the notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standard of Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Audit Procedures Performed The company has entered into contracts with various customers for processing their materials on various terms; and distinct performance obligation. Our audit procedures included identification of contractual obligation in respect of each contract and to ensure that the revenue relating to the year is recognised. a) To achieve this we have checked the effectiveness of intended controls to identify the contractual obligation on each contract. b) Selected samples of contracts with customers and cross checked with the revenues recognised in the books.

Emphasis of Matters

1. We draw attention to the fact that the company has failed to redeem preference shares issued on 24th July 2002 amounting to Rs 5,19,74,030 held by Ayyappa Roller Flour Mills Limited which were due for redemption since July 2022, which is not in compliance with Section 55 of Companies Act, 2013. We are also informed by the Board of Directors that a proposal to place a petition with the Honble NCLT for the redemption of the unredeemed preference shares and to issue further 51,97,403 cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 each to the existing shareholder , for a term of 20 years from the date of issue on the same terms and conditions.

2. The Company has made following transaction with its associate companies which are not in compliance with section 185 of the Companies Act 2013:

Unsecured interest free loan outstanding amounting to Rs. 2,69,82,555 which is not yet recovered Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

1 We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2 "In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books."

3 The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

4 In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

5 On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

6 The separate report on the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls is not applicable to the Company.

C. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

1 The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

2 The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

3 There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

4 The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

5 The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

6 Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

7 The Interim dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable

8 The Company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been in operation since 4th July 2023.

D In our Opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remunerations paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions and is not in excess of limit laid down in section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For G Joseph & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 006310S P RAJAGOPAL Place: Kochi Partner Date : 30-05-2024 202134 UDIN:24202134BJZYHW1007

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRIMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Prima Industries("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For G Joseph & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 006310S P Rajagopal Place: Kochi Partner Date : 30-05-2024 202134 UDIN:24202134BJZYHW1007

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT IN TERMS OF SECTION 143(11) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

(i) a. A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

a. B The company does not have any intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals ; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b. The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a. Investments in, guarantee or security provided or loans or advances in the nature of loans granted

Description Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date - Subsidiaries - Joint Ventures - Associates - Others 2,69,82,555

b. In our opinion, the interest free unsecured loans granted to companies during the year are prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. The company has stipulated the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest. The receipt of the principal amount and the interest are regular.

d. There are no overdue amounts of loan or interest.

e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted and which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and has granted loans to promoters or related parties defined in section 2(76) of Companies Act 2013.

(iv) Based on our audit procedures and on the information given by the management ,we report that Company has not complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 while extending unsecured interest free short term loan.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit from public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) As per information and explanation given by the management, maintenence of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no statutory dues on the last day of the financial year outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us,there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, Service tax, Sales tax, Customs duty and Excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction not recorded in the books of account during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or debenture holders.

(b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lender.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f)The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer and through debt instruments by way of further public offer during the year or during earlier years.

(b) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed by the auditors with the Central Government.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been suitably disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We were unable to obtain all the internal audit reports of the company, hence the internal audit reports have not been entirely considered by us.

(xv) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors/director of the company or associate company/a person connected with the Director during the year.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xVi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately proceeding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xxi) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that the company has no liability maintain fund according to the provision of section 135 of Companies Act 2013.