Prima Group of Companies, a Cochin based Industrial Group, established in 1965, comprising units engaged in different agro based industrial activities. The business entities in the Prima Group were promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta and Prima Agro Products.Incorporated in 1994, Prima Industries Ltd, is a complex unit with three major production divisions comprising of Solvent Extraction Division, Oil Refining Division and Animal Feed Division. Its plants are situated at Kanjikode, Palakad. At present, it is engaged in manufacture of Compounded Cattle Feed and Solvent Extraction of Vegetable Oils. It can process all types of oil cakes and other oil-bearing materials such as rice bran and oil seeds. This plant has the capacity to extract oil from any oil-bearing material such as Mustard, Cottonseed, Rapeseed, and Sunflower Cake etc.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to part-finance the project of solvent extraction and edible oil refining at Kanjikode (Palghat district), Kerala, with an installed capacity of 300 tpd and 30 tpd respectively. The first phase of the project the solvent extraction plant, commenced commercial production in Aug.96. The second phase edible oil refinery, is in the advanced stage of implementation. Company has started processing Rice Bran which is another raw material available locally as well as from the nearby states. Company had switch over to other raw material like Sunflower cake, groundnut cake etc,Company has entered

