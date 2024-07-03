iifl-logo-icon 1
Prima Industries Ltd Share Price

28.6
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29
  • Day's High29
  • 52 Wk High47
  • Prev. Close29.81
  • Day's Low28.6
  • 52 Wk Low 18.26
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.86
  • Div. Yield0
Prima Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

29

Prev. Close

29.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

29

Day's Low

28.6

52 Week's High

47

52 Week's Low

18.26

Book Value

6.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prima Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Prima Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prima Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.46%

Foreign: 0.45%

Indian: 54.20%

Non-Promoter- 45.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prima Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.8

11.8

11.8

11.8

Preference Capital

11.2

11.2

11.2

11.2

Reserves

-3.39

-0.56

-1.11

-3.41

Net Worth

19.61

22.44

21.89

19.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

17.68

17.05

8.41

15.08

yoy growth (%)

3.66

102.62

-44.21

-35.75

Raw materials

-5.52

-7.9

-2.11

-10.12

As % of sales

31.23

46.35

25.1

67.07

Employee costs

-1.74

-1.44

-0.82

-0.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.64

2.59

1.03

-0.24

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.72

-0.7

-0.74

Tax paid

0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

0.37

5.44

1.05

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.66

102.62

-44.21

-35.75

Op profit growth

51.32

66.34

261.89

5.77

EBIT growth

40.45

149.87

-520.72

-21.55

Net profit growth

45.18

148.34

-524.16

-21.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7.94

7.57

17.28

17.68

17.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.94

7.57

17.28

17.68

17.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.81

0.34

0.11

0.08

0.48

Prima Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

648

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,854.9

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

324.95

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

345.9

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

498.3

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prima Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Gupta

Non Executive Director

Swati Gupta

Director & CFO

Kushagra Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sarita Jindal

Independent Director

Neethu Subramoniyan

Independent Director

Arya Surendran

Independent Director

Mayuri Sinha

Independent Director

Hemalatha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prima Industries Ltd

Summary

Prima Group of Companies, a Cochin based Industrial Group, established in 1965, comprising units engaged in different agro based industrial activities. The business entities in the Prima Group were promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta and Prima Agro Products.Incorporated in 1994, Prima Industries Ltd, is a complex unit with three major production divisions comprising of Solvent Extraction Division, Oil Refining Division and Animal Feed Division. Its plants are situated at Kanjikode, Palakad. At present, it is engaged in manufacture of Compounded Cattle Feed and Solvent Extraction of Vegetable Oils. It can process all types of oil cakes and other oil-bearing materials such as rice bran and oil seeds. This plant has the capacity to extract oil from any oil-bearing material such as Mustard, Cottonseed, Rapeseed, and Sunflower Cake etc.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to part-finance the project of solvent extraction and edible oil refining at Kanjikode (Palghat district), Kerala, with an installed capacity of 300 tpd and 30 tpd respectively. The first phase of the project the solvent extraction plant, commenced commercial production in Aug.96. The second phase edible oil refinery, is in the advanced stage of implementation. Company has started processing Rice Bran which is another raw material available locally as well as from the nearby states. Company had switch over to other raw material like Sunflower cake, groundnut cake etc,Company has entered
Company FAQs

What is the Prima Industries Ltd share price today?

The Prima Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prima Industries Ltd is ₹30.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prima Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prima Industries Ltd is 0 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prima Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prima Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prima Industries Ltd is ₹18.26 and ₹47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prima Industries Ltd?

Prima Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.64%, 3 Years at 4.40%, 1 Year at 28.22%, 6 Month at 35.50%, 3 Month at 44.15% and 1 Month at 10.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prima Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prima Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.35 %

