SectorEdible Oil
Open₹29
Prev. Close₹29.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹29
Day's Low₹28.6
52 Week's High₹47
52 Week's Low₹18.26
Book Value₹6.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.8
11.8
11.8
11.8
Preference Capital
11.2
11.2
11.2
11.2
Reserves
-3.39
-0.56
-1.11
-3.41
Net Worth
19.61
22.44
21.89
19.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
17.68
17.05
8.41
15.08
yoy growth (%)
3.66
102.62
-44.21
-35.75
Raw materials
-5.52
-7.9
-2.11
-10.12
As % of sales
31.23
46.35
25.1
67.07
Employee costs
-1.74
-1.44
-0.82
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.64
2.59
1.03
-0.24
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.72
-0.7
-0.74
Tax paid
0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
0.37
5.44
1.05
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.66
102.62
-44.21
-35.75
Op profit growth
51.32
66.34
261.89
5.77
EBIT growth
40.45
149.87
-520.72
-21.55
Net profit growth
45.18
148.34
-524.16
-21.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7.94
7.57
17.28
17.68
17.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.94
7.57
17.28
17.68
17.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.81
0.34
0.11
0.08
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
648
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,854.9
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
324.95
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
345.9
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
498.3
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Gupta
Non Executive Director
Swati Gupta
Director & CFO
Kushagra Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sarita Jindal
Independent Director
Neethu Subramoniyan
Independent Director
Arya Surendran
Independent Director
Mayuri Sinha
Independent Director
Hemalatha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prima Industries Ltd
Summary
Prima Group of Companies, a Cochin based Industrial Group, established in 1965, comprising units engaged in different agro based industrial activities. The business entities in the Prima Group were promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta and Prima Agro Products.Incorporated in 1994, Prima Industries Ltd, is a complex unit with three major production divisions comprising of Solvent Extraction Division, Oil Refining Division and Animal Feed Division. Its plants are situated at Kanjikode, Palakad. At present, it is engaged in manufacture of Compounded Cattle Feed and Solvent Extraction of Vegetable Oils. It can process all types of oil cakes and other oil-bearing materials such as rice bran and oil seeds. This plant has the capacity to extract oil from any oil-bearing material such as Mustard, Cottonseed, Rapeseed, and Sunflower Cake etc.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to part-finance the project of solvent extraction and edible oil refining at Kanjikode (Palghat district), Kerala, with an installed capacity of 300 tpd and 30 tpd respectively. The first phase of the project the solvent extraction plant, commenced commercial production in Aug.96. The second phase edible oil refinery, is in the advanced stage of implementation. Company has started processing Rice Bran which is another raw material available locally as well as from the nearby states. Company had switch over to other raw material like Sunflower cake, groundnut cake etc,Company has entered
The Prima Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prima Industries Ltd is ₹30.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prima Industries Ltd is 0 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prima Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prima Industries Ltd is ₹18.26 and ₹47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prima Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.64%, 3 Years at 4.40%, 1 Year at 28.22%, 6 Month at 35.50%, 3 Month at 44.15% and 1 Month at 10.20%.
