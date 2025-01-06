Prima Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.64
2.59
1.03
-0.24
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.72
-0.7
-0.74
Tax paid
0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
0.37
5.44
1.05
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
3.38
7.3
1.38
-1.04
Capital expenditure
0.71
18.95
-18.28
0
Free cash flow
4.1
26.25
-16.89
-1.04
Equity raised
-15.1
-24.64
-30.33
-29.84
Investing
4.96
2.24
0.6
0.52
Financing
0.56
0.01
0.04
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.47
3.86
-46.58
-30.36
