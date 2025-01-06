iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prima Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.6
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Industries Ltd

Prima Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.64

2.59

1.03

-0.24

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.72

-0.7

-0.74

Tax paid

0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

0.37

5.44

1.05

-0.05

Other operating items

Operating

3.38

7.3

1.38

-1.04

Capital expenditure

0.71

18.95

-18.28

0

Free cash flow

4.1

26.25

-16.89

-1.04

Equity raised

-15.1

-24.64

-30.33

-29.84

Investing

4.96

2.24

0.6

0.52

Financing

0.56

0.01

0.04

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.47

3.86

-46.58

-30.36

Prima Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.