Prima Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6.62
6.1
12.32
12.74
9.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.62
6.1
12.32
12.74
9.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.01
0
0
0.03
Total Income
6.64
6.11
12.32
12.74
9.11
Total Expenditure
5.61
5.44
7.58
9.49
6.78
PBIDT
1.03
0.66
4.74
3.25
2.33
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.03
0.66
4.74
3.25
2.33
Depreciation
0.63
0.73
0.6
0.56
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.26
0
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
-0.06
4.06
2.7
1.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.15
-0.06
4.06
2.7
1.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.15
-0.06
4.06
2.7
1.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.13
-0.06
3.76
2.5
1.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.55
10.81
38.47
25.51
25.66
PBDTM(%)
15.55
10.81
38.47
25.51
25.66
PATM(%)
2.26
-0.98
32.95
21.19
19.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.