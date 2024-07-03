iifl-logo-icon 1
Prima Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

27
(-3.50%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6.62

6.1

12.32

12.74

9.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.62

6.1

12.32

12.74

9.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0

0

0.03

Total Income

6.64

6.11

12.32

12.74

9.11

Total Expenditure

5.61

5.44

7.58

9.49

6.78

PBIDT

1.03

0.66

4.74

3.25

2.33

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.03

0.66

4.74

3.25

2.33

Depreciation

0.63

0.73

0.6

0.56

0.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.26

0

0.08

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

-0.06

4.06

2.7

1.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.15

-0.06

4.06

2.7

1.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.15

-0.06

4.06

2.7

1.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.13

-0.06

3.76

2.5

1.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.79

10.79

10.79

10.79

10.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.55

10.81

38.47

25.51

25.66

PBDTM(%)

15.55

10.81

38.47

25.51

25.66

PATM(%)

2.26

-0.98

32.95

21.19

19.71

Prima Industries: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Industries Ltd

