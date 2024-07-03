Prima Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.95
1.61
1.32
1.61
2.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.95
1.61
1.32
1.61
2.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
1.79
0
0
Total Income
1.95
1.62
3.11
1.61
2.7
Total Expenditure
2.02
1.6
2.26
1.92
1.94
PBIDT
-0.06
0.03
0.85
-0.31
0.76
Interest
0
0
0.03
0
0
PBDT
-0.06
0.03
0.83
-0.31
0.76
Depreciation
0.16
0.16
-0.01
0.21
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.53
0
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.22
-0.13
0.31
-0.52
0.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.22
-0.13
0.31
-0.52
0.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.22
-0.13
0.31
-0.52
0.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.21
-0.12
0.28
-0.48
0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.07
1.86
64.39
-19.25
28.14
PBDTM(%)
-3.07
1.86
62.87
-19.25
28.14
PATM(%)
-11.28
-8.07
23.48
-32.29
14.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.