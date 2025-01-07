iifl-logo-icon 1
Prima Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.98
(-2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

17.68

17.05

8.41

15.08

yoy growth (%)

3.66

102.62

-44.21

-35.75

Raw materials

-5.52

-7.9

-2.11

-10.12

As % of sales

31.23

46.35

25.1

67.07

Employee costs

-1.74

-1.44

-0.82

-0.64

As % of sales

9.85

8.46

9.84

4.26

Other costs

-6.1

-4.86

-3.76

-3.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.55

28.49

44.72

25.52

Operating profit

4.3

2.84

1.71

0.47

OPM

24.35

16.68

20.32

3.13

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.72

-0.7

-0.74

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.47

0.03

0.02

Profit before tax

3.64

2.59

1.03

-0.24

Taxes

0.11

0

0

0

Tax rate

3.21

-0.14

0.56

-1.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.76

2.59

1.04

-0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.76

2.59

1.04

-0.24

yoy growth (%)

45.18

148.34

-524.16

-21.9

NPM

21.28

15.19

12.4

-1.63

