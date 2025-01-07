Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
17.68
17.05
8.41
15.08
yoy growth (%)
3.66
102.62
-44.21
-35.75
Raw materials
-5.52
-7.9
-2.11
-10.12
As % of sales
31.23
46.35
25.1
67.07
Employee costs
-1.74
-1.44
-0.82
-0.64
As % of sales
9.85
8.46
9.84
4.26
Other costs
-6.1
-4.86
-3.76
-3.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.55
28.49
44.72
25.52
Operating profit
4.3
2.84
1.71
0.47
OPM
24.35
16.68
20.32
3.13
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.72
-0.7
-0.74
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.47
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
3.64
2.59
1.03
-0.24
Taxes
0.11
0
0
0
Tax rate
3.21
-0.14
0.56
-1.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.76
2.59
1.04
-0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.76
2.59
1.04
-0.24
yoy growth (%)
45.18
148.34
-524.16
-21.9
NPM
21.28
15.19
12.4
-1.63
