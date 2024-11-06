Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting for considering unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 11th September 2024 To consider and approve the items as per agenda (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and its publication thereon. 2. Consider and approve the Annual Report and Boards Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. Fix date time and venue of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the Notice thereof. 4. Consider other items as per the agenda. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Intimation of Resignation of Independent Director and appointment of Additional Directors in the category of Non Executive Non Independent and Non Executive Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) Intimation of change in venue of the 30th AGM with reference to the outcome of the Board Meeting filed on 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and the Audit Report (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 to approach Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for seeking approval for redemption of unlisted non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares and to consider other items as per the agenda. Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Announcement regarding reappointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024