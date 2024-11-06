|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting for considering unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 11th September 2024 To consider and approve the items as per agenda (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and its publication thereon. 2. Consider and approve the Annual Report and Boards Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. Fix date time and venue of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the Notice thereof. 4. Consider other items as per the agenda. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Intimation of Resignation of Independent Director and appointment of Additional Directors in the category of Non Executive Non Independent and Non Executive Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) Intimation of change in venue of the 30th AGM with reference to the outcome of the Board Meeting filed on 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and the Audit Report (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 to approach Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for seeking approval for redemption of unlisted non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares and to consider other items as per the agenda. Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Announcement regarding reappointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 03rd Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider other items as per the agenda. Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 1. The Board of Directors approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 2. The Board approved the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 as received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. G. Joseph & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 006310S) 3. The Board took note of the completion of term of five years of Mrs. Vanshika Rathi (DIN:07510075) from the office of Independent Director w.e.f., 14th February 2024. 4. The Board appointed Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan (DIN:08788544) as Additional Director (Non- Executive and Independent) w.e.f., 14th February 2024 . 5. The Board approved the project for installation of solar power by setting up 450KWp DC /375KW AC SPG (Solar power Plant) to meet half of the energy requirements through green energy. Announcement pertaining to completion of term of Mrs. Vanshika Rathi (DIN:07510075) and appointment of Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan (DIN: 08788544) as Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
