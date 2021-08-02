Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
142.58
140
42.3
31.29
yoy growth (%)
1.84
230.95
35.17
-8.07
Raw materials
-127.05
-125.71
-36.86
-28.3
As % of sales
89.1
89.79
87.14
90.44
Employee costs
-3.85
-2.69
-1.11
-0.5
As % of sales
2.7
1.92
2.64
1.6
Other costs
-7.61
-8.13
-2.54
-1.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.33
5.81
6.01
3.41
Operating profit
4.06
3.46
1.77
1.41
OPM
2.85
2.47
4.19
4.52
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.53
-0.36
-0.3
Interest expense
-2.44
-2.08
-1.24
-1.24
Other income
0.44
0.55
0.38
0.56
Profit before tax
1.42
1.4
0.54
0.43
Taxes
-0.44
-0.38
-0.16
-0.13
Tax rate
-31.28
-27.55
-31.06
-31.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.98
1.01
0.37
0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.98
1.01
0.37
0.29
yoy growth (%)
-3.56
171.32
25.75
11.46
NPM
0.68
0.72
0.88
0.95
