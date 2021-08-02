iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.68
(4.69%)
Aug 2, 2021|01:01:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

142.58

140

42.3

31.29

yoy growth (%)

1.84

230.95

35.17

-8.07

Raw materials

-127.05

-125.71

-36.86

-28.3

As % of sales

89.1

89.79

87.14

90.44

Employee costs

-3.85

-2.69

-1.11

-0.5

As % of sales

2.7

1.92

2.64

1.6

Other costs

-7.61

-8.13

-2.54

-1.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.33

5.81

6.01

3.41

Operating profit

4.06

3.46

1.77

1.41

OPM

2.85

2.47

4.19

4.52

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.53

-0.36

-0.3

Interest expense

-2.44

-2.08

-1.24

-1.24

Other income

0.44

0.55

0.38

0.56

Profit before tax

1.42

1.4

0.54

0.43

Taxes

-0.44

-0.38

-0.16

-0.13

Tax rate

-31.28

-27.55

-31.06

-31.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.98

1.01

0.37

0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.98

1.01

0.37

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-3.56

171.32

25.75

11.46

NPM

0.68

0.72

0.88

0.95

Primuss Pipes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.