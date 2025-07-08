iifl-logo
Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd Share Price Live

2.68
(4.69%)
Aug 2, 2021|01:01:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.56
  • Day's High2.68
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.56
  • Day's Low2.56
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value18.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:18 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.94%

Non-Promoter- 86.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.55

3.55

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.65

8.62

7.59

7.36

Net Worth

13.2

12.17

11.14

10.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

142.58

140

42.3

31.29

yoy growth (%)

1.84

230.95

35.17

-8.07

Raw materials

-127.05

-125.71

-36.86

-28.3

As % of sales

89.1

89.79

87.14

90.44

Employee costs

-3.85

-2.69

-1.11

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.42

1.4

0.54

0.43

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.53

-0.36

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.38

-0.16

-0.13

Working capital

4.37

3.53

7.48

0.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.84

230.95

35.17

-8.07

Op profit growth

17.45

95.14

25.18

14.74

EBIT growth

10.99

94.8

6.78

16.25

Net profit growth

-3.56

171.32

25.75

11.46

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Santosh Jain

Company Secretary

Vaibhav Shukla

Director

Praveen Chauhan

Independent Director

Namo Narain

Whole-time Director

Aditya jain

Independent Director

Harbhajan Kaur

Registered Office

8/225-A 2nd Floor,

Arya Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 208002

Tel: 0512-2531809/2531909

Website: -

Email: info@primusspipes.com/cs@primusspipes.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Premier Pipes Ltd was incorporated in the year April 15, 1975. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Black Steel Tubes, G.I. Steel Tubes, Steel Tubular Poles and PVC Pipes at its unit l...
Read More

Reports by Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd is ₹1.90 Cr. as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd is 0 and 0.14 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the CAGR of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.35%, 3 Years at -8.69%, 1 Year at -46.93%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at 5.10% and 1 Month at 4.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.05 %

