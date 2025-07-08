Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹2.56
Prev. Close₹2.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.68
Day's Low₹2.56
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.55
3.55
3.55
3.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.65
8.62
7.59
7.36
Net Worth
13.2
12.17
11.14
10.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
142.58
140
42.3
31.29
yoy growth (%)
1.84
230.95
35.17
-8.07
Raw materials
-127.05
-125.71
-36.86
-28.3
As % of sales
89.1
89.79
87.14
90.44
Employee costs
-3.85
-2.69
-1.11
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.42
1.4
0.54
0.43
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.53
-0.36
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.38
-0.16
-0.13
Working capital
4.37
3.53
7.48
0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.84
230.95
35.17
-8.07
Op profit growth
17.45
95.14
25.18
14.74
EBIT growth
10.99
94.8
6.78
16.25
Net profit growth
-3.56
171.32
25.75
11.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Santosh Jain
Company Secretary
Vaibhav Shukla
Director
Praveen Chauhan
Independent Director
Namo Narain
Whole-time Director
Aditya jain
Independent Director
Harbhajan Kaur
8/225-A 2nd Floor,
Arya Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 208002
Tel: 0512-2531809/2531909
Website: -
Email: info@primusspipes.com/cs@primusspipes.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Premier Pipes Ltd was incorporated in the year April 15, 1975. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Black Steel Tubes, G.I. Steel Tubes, Steel Tubular Poles and PVC Pipes at its unit l...
