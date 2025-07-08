iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd Company Summary

2.68
(4.69%)
Aug 2, 2021|01:01:47 PM

Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd Summary

Premier Pipes Ltd was incorporated in the year April 15, 1975. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Black Steel Tubes, G.I. Steel Tubes, Steel Tubular Poles and PVC Pipes at its unit located at Bindki, District. Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, having installed capacity of about 46000 MT p.a. The Company caters mainly to the needs of Indian market.During the year 2012-13, the registered office of the company has been shifted from Agarwala Building, The Mall, Kanpur to Som Biz-Ness Xqure, 4th floor, 1, -The Mall, Kanpur w.e.f. 12th Novermber 2012.

