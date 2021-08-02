Primuss Pipes & Tubes Ltd Management Discussions

i) Industry Structure and Developments:

The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Black Steel Tubes, 6.1. Steel Tubes, Steel Tubular Poles and PVC Pipes at its units located at Bindki, District Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Company intends to extend its area of operations to other steel and pipe industry. The steel and pipe industry in which the Company is dealing is recently having trends of volatility and there are very good chances for the Company to develop its area of operation in the steel and pipe industry.

ii) Opportunities and Threats:

A future of opportunities exists in the form of increasing user and increasing demand. Growth in Indian economy leads to creation of immense opportunities to the Company for future growth and development. The pipeline is one of the important parts of a nations infrastructure. The demand for the pipe industry in India is driven by steady growth in India as well as strong demand from key export regions such as the Middle East, West Asia, Africa, South East Asia and Australia. With the growing need for transportation of Oil & Gas as water & waste water the demand for steel pipes is increasing.

For market players of Steel and Pipe industry, a major cause of volatility is the cost of raw materials, which has been exacerbated by the change from annual to shorter-term price contracts. Shortages in supply have enabled suppliers to re-engineer the pricing mechanisms. However, this has created challenges for market players. They now have to deal not only with the increased volatility in raw material prices, but also with how to maintain margins with fluctuating demand. These developments are significantly affecting the earnings of the steel and pipe industry and try to achieve stability in steel and pipe market.

iii) Internal Control system and their adequacy:

The Company has adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of the business. These controls ensure safeguard of assets, reduction and detection of frauds and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting record and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

iv) Financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2016-17 is described in the Directors Report.

v) Segment wise Performance:

During the year the Company has not achieved a notable progress in its operations but due to its future expansion plans, projects and emerging opportunities your directors expect increase in its revenue and income. Our Companys operations belong to a single segment and therefore no segment wise performance given.

vi) Recent Trend and Future Outlook:

The sector in which the Company has been operating is developing faster and provides ample growth opportunities.

Further due to rise in foreign direct investment in the sector, Company will be able to develop projects at fast pace and looking forward for better development and high investment returns.

vii) Risk and Concerns:

viii) Material developments in Human Resources/lndustrial Relations front, including the number of people employed:

During the year under review, no such initiatives and/or developments in Human Resources/lndustrial Relations front has been taken by the Company.

ix) Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimated and expectations are "forward looking statements" Actual results might differ, materially from those anticipated because of changing ground realities.