Prism Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

42
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.64

11.48

15.48

4.78

Net Worth

23.14

17.98

21.98

11.28

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.31

0.03

1.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.08

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.22

18.29

22.01

13.04

Fixed Assets

0.7

0.44

0.1

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.96

16.58

20.41

9.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.19

0.97

0.99

0.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.88

1.05

2.29

1.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.37

0

-0.24

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

-0.08

-1.06

-0.46

Cash

0.35

0.05

0.18

0.06

Total Assets

25.2

18.04

21.68

10.79

