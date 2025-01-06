Prism Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.64
11.48
15.48
4.78
Net Worth
23.14
17.98
21.98
11.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.31
0.03
1.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.08
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.22
18.29
22.01
13.04
Fixed Assets
0.7
0.44
0.1
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.96
16.58
20.41
9.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.19
0.97
0.99
0.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.88
1.05
2.29
1.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.37
0
-0.24
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-0.08
-1.06
-0.46
Cash
0.35
0.05
0.18
0.06
Total Assets
25.2
18.04
21.68
10.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.