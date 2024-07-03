SectorFinance
Open₹44
Prev. Close₹46.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹44.05
Day's Low₹44
52 Week's High₹46.31
52 Week's Low₹27.25
Book Value₹42.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.63
P/E6.26
EPS7.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.64
11.48
15.48
4.78
Net Worth
23.14
17.98
21.98
11.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.59
-1.63
0.46
0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kashyap R Mehta
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anal R Desai
Independent Director
Hemendrakumar C Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karan Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rajkumari R. Udhwani
Non Executive Director
Parth B. Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prism Finance Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 28th Apr.94 as Prism Finance Ltd was formerly known as Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. It was promoted by Arun P Patel, Rahul A Patel and Pranay A Patel to offer a wide spectrum of financial services which includes both fund based and non-fund based activities comprising leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate funds placement, investments, merchant banking activities including issue management and underwriting, loan syndication, tie-up of NRI investments, project identification, project report prepration and investment consultancy. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Deposit taking Company.During the year Mar96, company came out with a public issue of 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 350 lacs to augment the long term working capital requirements of the company for the purpose of leasing, hire purchase and investment activities.The year 2001 was the year of ups and downs in terms of Indian Economy as well as world economy. The company was not able perform well during 2000-01,due to weak market conditions.
The Prism Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prism Finance Ltd is ₹28.63 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prism Finance Ltd is 6.26 and 1.03 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prism Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prism Finance Ltd is ₹27.25 and ₹46.31 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Prism Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.19%, 3 Years at 24.73%, 1 Year at 7.44%, 6 Month at 53.70%, 3 Month at 61.65% and 1 Month at 20.72%.
