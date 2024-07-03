iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Finance Ltd Share Price

44.05
(-4.88%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44
  • Day's High44.05
  • 52 Wk High46.31
  • Prev. Close46.31
  • Day's Low44
  • 52 Wk Low 27.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E6.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.92
  • EPS7.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prism Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

44

Prev. Close

46.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

44.05

Day's Low

44

52 Week's High

46.31

52 Week's Low

27.25

Book Value

42.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.63

P/E

6.26

EPS

7.04

Divi. Yield

0

Prism Finance Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

Prism Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Prism Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.90%

Non-Promoter- 54.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prism Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.64

11.48

15.48

4.78

Net Worth

23.14

17.98

21.98

11.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.59

-1.63

0.46

0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Prism Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prism Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kashyap R Mehta

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anal R Desai

Independent Director

Hemendrakumar C Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karan Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rajkumari R. Udhwani

Non Executive Director

Parth B. Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prism Finance Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 28th Apr.94 as Prism Finance Ltd was formerly known as Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. It was promoted by Arun P Patel, Rahul A Patel and Pranay A Patel to offer a wide spectrum of financial services which includes both fund based and non-fund based activities comprising leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate funds placement, investments, merchant banking activities including issue management and underwriting, loan syndication, tie-up of NRI investments, project identification, project report prepration and investment consultancy. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Deposit taking Company.During the year Mar96, company came out with a public issue of 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 350 lacs to augment the long term working capital requirements of the company for the purpose of leasing, hire purchase and investment activities.The year 2001 was the year of ups and downs in terms of Indian Economy as well as world economy. The company was not able perform well during 2000-01,due to weak market conditions.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prism Finance Ltd share price today?

The Prism Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prism Finance Ltd is ₹28.63 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prism Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prism Finance Ltd is 6.26 and 1.03 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prism Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prism Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prism Finance Ltd is ₹27.25 and ₹46.31 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prism Finance Ltd?

Prism Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.19%, 3 Years at 24.73%, 1 Year at 7.44%, 6 Month at 53.70%, 3 Month at 61.65% and 1 Month at 20.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prism Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prism Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.10 %

