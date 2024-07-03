iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Finance Ltd Company Summary

42
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Prism Finance Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 28th Apr.94 as Prism Finance Ltd was formerly known as Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. It was promoted by Arun P Patel, Rahul A Patel and Pranay A Patel to offer a wide spectrum of financial services which includes both fund based and non-fund based activities comprising leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate funds placement, investments, merchant banking activities including issue management and underwriting, loan syndication, tie-up of NRI investments, project identification, project report prepration and investment consultancy. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Deposit taking Company.During the year Mar96, company came out with a public issue of 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 350 lacs to augment the long term working capital requirements of the company for the purpose of leasing, hire purchase and investment activities.The year 2001 was the year of ups and downs in terms of Indian Economy as well as world economy. The company was not able perform well during 2000-01,due to weak market conditions.

