Prism Finance Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry Structure and Developments:

The Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) industry in the private sector in India is represented by a mix of few large and national level Companies and a large number of small and medium sized, regional and local Companies. These NBFCs provide a variety of services including fund based and free based activities as well as cater to retail and non-retail markets and niche segments.

As a part of the economic reform, the Government is reducing the interest rate to lower the overall finance cost. Inspite of this and other banking reforms, no major momentum is witnessed in credit obtained by the industrial sector including core industry.

The imposition of stricter registration and other regulatory compliance requirements over the years have led to better investor protection and improved overall industry environment.

b. Opportunities and Threats:

The Company faces normal market competition in its business. The working of the NBFCs continued to be adversely affected by defaults due to recession and absence of proper and speedier recovery loss and procedure, paucity of funds, over regulations, lace of level playing field, additive tax treatments and disallowance and encroachment by unprofessional and inexperienced fly-by-night operators in the industry.

The continuance of slowdown in economy coupled with the reduction in the interest rate would continue to affect the income level of your Company in the current year. However, with the effective control over the expenses and prudent development of available resources, the Management is hopeful of maintaining satisfactory results.

c. Segment wise Performance:

The Company is operating in single segment. Hence, there is no need of reporting segment wise performance.

d. Recent Trend and Future Outlook:

The Company is likely to continue to maintain its focus on capital market activities including trading in securities and emerging products in derivatives. The Company will also look for any attractive opportunities in other growth areas in the financial services sector.

e. Risks and Concerns:

The Company is exposed to the normal industry risk factors of interest rate volatility, credit risk, market risk and operational risk. It manages these risks by maintaining a conservative financial profile and by following prudent business and risk management practices.

With lower and lower interest regime, the Companys gross income may suffer a set back as being a finance Company its main income is return/yield on its deployable funds.

f. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

g. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2020-21 is described in the Directors Report under the head ‘Review of Operation.

h. Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front:

The Company is in process of employing and developing HRD department.

i. Key Financial Ratios:

Key Ratios FY 2020-21 FY 2019-20 Change % Explanation, if required Debtors Turnover NA NA - - Inventory Turnover NA NA - - Interest Coverage Ratio 9.57 Times NA 9.57 times - Current Ratio NA NA Debt Equity Ratio 0.32 0.38 - - Operating Profit Margin (%) As the revenue from operations is being Profit/ Loss generated from Financing Activities, the percentage of margin on revenue are irrelevant - - Net Profit Margin (%) - - Return on Net worth 29.68% Loss 29.68% -

j. Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

12. DISCLOSURES:

a. The Company has not entered into any transaction of material nature with the Promoters, the Directors or the Management that may have any potential conflict with the interest of the Company. The Company has no subsidiary.

b. There has neither been any non compliance of any legal provision of applicable law, nor any penalty, stricture imposed by the Stock Exchange/s or SEBI or any other authorities, on any matters related to Capital Market during the last three years.

c. The Company has implemented Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy and it is hereby affirmed that no personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

d. The Company is in compliance with all mandatory requirements under Listing Regulations. Adoption of non-mandatory requirements of Listing Regulations is being reviewed by the Board from time to time.

e. The policy on related party transactions is disclosed on the Companys website viz. www.prismfinance.in.

f. The Company has not raised any funds through Preferential Allotment or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) during the financial year and hence no disclosure is required with respect to Clause 10(h) of Para C of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

g. A Certificate from M/s. Pinakin Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries to the effect that none of the directors on the board of the company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of companies by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority has been attached as Annexure –C.

h. During the financial year, the Board of Directors of the Company has not rejected any recommendation of any committee of the Board which was mandatorily required under the Companies Act, 2013 or the Listing Regulations.

i. The details of total fees for all services paid by the Company to the statutory auditor of the Company viz. M/ s. Parikh & Majmudar and all entities in the network firm/network entity of which the statutory auditor is a part are as follows:

Type of fee 2020-21 2019-20 (Rs.) (Rs.) Audit Fees 1,50,000 1,50,000

j. Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

Particulars No. of complaints 1 Complaints filed during the financial year Nil 2 Complaints disposed of during the financial year Nil 3 Complaints pending as at the end of the financial year Nil

13. DETAILS OF NON COMPLIANCE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REQUIREMENT:

There was no non-compliance during the year and no penalties were imposed or strictures passed on the Company by the Stock Exchanges, SEBI or any other statutory authority.

14. NON-MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS OF REGULATION 27 (1) & PART E OF SCHEDULE II OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS:

i. The Company has a Non – Executive Chairman.

ii. The quarterly / half yearly results are not sent to the shareholders. However, the same are published in the newspapers and also posted on the Companys website.

iii. The Companys financial statements for the financial year 2020-21 do not contain any audit qualification.

iv. The internal auditors report to the Audit Committee.

15 . The Company, on voluntary basis, is in compliance with the corporate governance requirements specified in Regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 of SEBI Regulations.

For and on behalf of the Board, Place : Ahmedabad Anal R. Desai Date : 26th July, 2021 Chairman DIN: 02636329

CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

To,

The Members of Prism Finance Limited,

We have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by Prism Finance Limited, for the year ended on 31st March, 2021 and also up to the date of this report as stipulated in Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR).

The compliance of conditions of corporate governance is the responsibility of the management. Our examination has been limited to procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in LODR. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the representations made by the Directors and the Management, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulations 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46, para C, D and E of Schedule V and Part E of Schedule II of LODR.

We further state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.