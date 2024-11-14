Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, vide a resolution passed at their Meeting held today i.e. on 11th October, 2024, approved the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from its present location at 301, Iscon Mall, Above Star India Bazar, Satellite Road, Ahmedabad - 380 015 to Offices No. 1104 + 1105 + 1106, One 42 Building, North Tower, Behind Ashok Vatika, Near Jayantilal Parks BRTS, Ambali Bopal Road, Ahmedabad - 380054 with effect from 11th October, 2024. Read less.. Intimation of Change of Registered Office Address of the Company with effect from 11th October, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PRISM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today appointed Additional Non- Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 10 May 2024

PRISM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024 is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024. we are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial .... Read More.. We are enclosing herewith audited financial results for the financial year ended on 31st march, 2024 alongwith auditors report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

We herewith submit that the Company has appointed Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in their Board Meeting held today i.e. 21st February, 2024. Appointment of Company Secretary as Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024