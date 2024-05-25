To

The Members of

M/s PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LIMITED which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (statement of changes in equity), Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid (Standalone) financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, (changes in equity) for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters except for the following:

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these (Standalone) financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed;

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company;

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year;

(e) No proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 and rules made there under.

2) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and according to our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. There were no discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory.

Also there is no change in inventory as compared to last year as company is involved in Trading Activities only.

(b) There are no quarterly returns or statements filed by company with banks or financial institutions.

3) (a) The company has not granted any loans or provided any advances in nature of loans , secured or unsecured to companies , firms , Limited Liability Partnerships or any other party.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The company has not accepted deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessment under Income tax Act, 1961.

9) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us Long term Loans were applied for the purpose they were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us funds raised on short term basis were applied for the purpose they were obtained.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause of the order is not applicable to the company.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (x) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

12) In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system to commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of Internal Auditor dated 25.05.2024 were considered while forming an opinion on financial statements.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

17) In our opinion, the company has incurred any cash losses in the financial year amounting to Rs. 2.27 lacs in current year and Rs. 9.56 lacs in the preceding financial year.

18) There is no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year, accordingly, the provisions of clause (Xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

19) In our opinion, on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of Board of directors and managements plans no material uncertainty exists as on date of audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20) In our opinion, the Provisions of Section 135(5) Of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company, the provisions of clause (xx) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

21) In our opinion the financial statements are stand alone statement and consolidation is not required, the provisions of clause (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of M/s. PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.