Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹23.5
Prev. Close₹23.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.05
Day's High₹24.61
Day's Low₹22.52
52 Week's High₹39.2
52 Week's Low₹19.06
Book Value₹24.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.77
P/E335.71
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.06
6.06
6.06
6.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.08
9.1
6.49
6.86
Net Worth
15.14
15.16
12.55
12.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.76
26.89
20.95
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-37.65
28.3
23,989.77
2.31
Raw materials
-16.66
-26.61
-20.63
0
As % of sales
99.43
98.95
98.44
0
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.21
-0.09
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.06
0.04
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Tax paid
0.04
0.01
-0.06
0
Working capital
-0.17
9.55
-1.15
0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.65
28.3
23,989.77
2.31
Op profit growth
223.51
-154.95
-133.05
338.19
EBIT growth
157.79
-244.91
-120.78
2,620.22
Net profit growth
158.69
165.69
-91.67
2,638.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
54.43
22.8
5.27
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.43
22.8
5.27
0
Other Operating Income
0.3
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.04
0.07
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sameer Gupta
Non Executive Director
Davender Singh
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar
Whole Time Director
Sakshi Laller
Non Executive Director
Vishwambhar Dayal Gupta
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd
Summary
Prism Medico and Pharmacy Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Woolite Mercantile Company Limited on 21st February, 1985. The Company name was then changed from Woolite Mercantile Company Limited to Prism Medico and Pharmacy Limited on January 9, 2012. Initially, the Company was engaged into Wholesale and Retail of straw, fodder and other animal/poultry feed. It also engaged into investments, share trading, and financial activities. Recently, the Company was not able to carry out any major operations, resulting it engaged in trading. During FY 2022-23, the main objects of the Memorandum of Association of the Company were altered so as to manufacture, formulate, process, develop, refine, import, export, wholesale and/or retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals, antibiotics, drugs, medicines, biological, neutraceuticals, healthcare, ayurvedic and dietary supplement products, medicinal preparations, vaccines, chemicals, chemical products, dry salters, mineral waters, wines, cordials, liquors, soups, broths and other restoratives or foods and also to deal in medicinal goods.
Read More
The Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd is ₹14.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd is 335.71 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd is ₹19.06 and ₹39.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.28%, 3 Years at 29.38%, 1 Year at -22.62%, 6 Month at 2.09%, 3 Month at -16.37% and 1 Month at -9.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.