Summary

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Woolite Mercantile Company Limited on 21st February, 1985. The Company name was then changed from Woolite Mercantile Company Limited to Prism Medico and Pharmacy Limited on January 9, 2012. Initially, the Company was engaged into Wholesale and Retail of straw, fodder and other animal/poultry feed. It also engaged into investments, share trading, and financial activities. Recently, the Company was not able to carry out any major operations, resulting it engaged in trading. During FY 2022-23, the main objects of the Memorandum of Association of the Company were altered so as to manufacture, formulate, process, develop, refine, import, export, wholesale and/or retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals, antibiotics, drugs, medicines, biological, neutraceuticals, healthcare, ayurvedic and dietary supplement products, medicinal preparations, vaccines, chemicals, chemical products, dry salters, mineral waters, wines, cordials, liquors, soups, broths and other restoratives or foods and also to deal in medicinal goods.

