Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Share Price

24.36
(3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.5
  • Day's High24.61
  • 52 Wk High39.2
  • Prev. Close23.5
  • Day's Low22.52
  • 52 Wk Low 19.06
  • Turnover (lac)2.05
  • P/E335.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.83
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

23.5

Prev. Close

23.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2.05

Day's High

24.61

Day's Low

22.52

52 Week's High

39.2

52 Week's Low

19.06

Book Value

24.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.77

P/E

335.71

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.00%

Non-Promoter- 74.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.06

6.06

6.06

6.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.08

9.1

6.49

6.86

Net Worth

15.14

15.16

12.55

12.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.76

26.89

20.95

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-37.65

28.3

23,989.77

2.31

Raw materials

-16.66

-26.61

-20.63

0

As % of sales

99.43

98.95

98.44

0

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.21

-0.09

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.06

0.04

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.01

Tax paid

0.04

0.01

-0.06

0

Working capital

-0.17

9.55

-1.15

0.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.65

28.3

23,989.77

2.31

Op profit growth

223.51

-154.95

-133.05

338.19

EBIT growth

157.79

-244.91

-120.78

2,620.22

Net profit growth

158.69

165.69

-91.67

2,638.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

54.43

22.8

5.27

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.43

22.8

5.27

0

Other Operating Income

0.3

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.04

0.07

0

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sameer Gupta

Non Executive Director

Davender Singh

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar

Whole Time Director

Sakshi Laller

Non Executive Director

Vishwambhar Dayal Gupta

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd

Summary

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Woolite Mercantile Company Limited on 21st February, 1985. The Company name was then changed from Woolite Mercantile Company Limited to Prism Medico and Pharmacy Limited on January 9, 2012. Initially, the Company was engaged into Wholesale and Retail of straw, fodder and other animal/poultry feed. It also engaged into investments, share trading, and financial activities. Recently, the Company was not able to carry out any major operations, resulting it engaged in trading. During FY 2022-23, the main objects of the Memorandum of Association of the Company were altered so as to manufacture, formulate, process, develop, refine, import, export, wholesale and/or retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals, antibiotics, drugs, medicines, biological, neutraceuticals, healthcare, ayurvedic and dietary supplement products, medicinal preparations, vaccines, chemicals, chemical products, dry salters, mineral waters, wines, cordials, liquors, soups, broths and other restoratives or foods and also to deal in medicinal goods.
Company FAQs

What is the Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd share price today?

The Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd is ₹14.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd is 335.71 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd is ₹19.06 and ₹39.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd?

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.28%, 3 Years at 29.38%, 1 Year at -22.62%, 6 Month at 2.09%, 3 Month at -16.37% and 1 Month at -9.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.00 %

