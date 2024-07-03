iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Quarterly Results

24.48
(0.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

9.75

6.6

8.68

16.54

17.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.75

6.6

8.68

16.54

17.11

Other Operating Income

0

0.03

0.03

0.26

0.02

Other Income

0.03

0

0

0.05

0

Total Income

9.78

6.62

8.71

16.86

17.13

Total Expenditure

9.75

6.39

8.54

17.4

16.89

PBIDT

0.03

0.24

0.17

-0.54

0.24

Interest

0.07

0.07

0

0.04

0.03

PBDT

-0.04

0.17

0.17

-0.58

0.21

Depreciation

0

0.09

0.09

0.15

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.04

-0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.05

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.04

0.09

0.13

-0.73

0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.04

0.09

0.13

-0.73

0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.04

0.09

0.13

-0.73

0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.07

0.15

0.21

-1.21

0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.06

6.06

6.06

6.06

6.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.3

3.63

1.95

-3.26

1.4

PBDTM(%)

-0.41

2.57

1.95

-3.5

1.22

PATM(%)

-0.41

1.36

1.49

-4.41

0.87

