Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
9.75
6.6
8.68
16.54
17.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.75
6.6
8.68
16.54
17.11
Other Operating Income
0
0.03
0.03
0.26
0.02
Other Income
0.03
0
0
0.05
0
Total Income
9.78
6.62
8.71
16.86
17.13
Total Expenditure
9.75
6.39
8.54
17.4
16.89
PBIDT
0.03
0.24
0.17
-0.54
0.24
Interest
0.07
0.07
0
0.04
0.03
PBDT
-0.04
0.17
0.17
-0.58
0.21
Depreciation
0
0.09
0.09
0.15
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.04
-0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.05
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.04
0.09
0.13
-0.73
0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.04
0.09
0.13
-0.73
0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.04
0.09
0.13
-0.73
0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.07
0.15
0.21
-1.21
0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.06
6.06
6.06
6.06
6.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.3
3.63
1.95
-3.26
1.4
PBDTM(%)
-0.41
2.57
1.95
-3.5
1.22
PATM(%)
-0.41
1.36
1.49
-4.41
0.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.