|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
332.27
Op profit growth
1,200.17
EBIT growth
-578.15
Net profit growth
-98.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.33
1.1
EBIT margin
1.56
-1.41
Net profit margin
-0.01
-4.14
RoCE
2.26
RoNW
0
RoA
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.74
-0.7
Book value per share
21.22
21.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-32.08
-55.25
P/B
1.12
1.82
EV/EBIDTA
19.02
190.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-106.17
2.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.68
Inventory days
39.21
Creditor days
-11.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.23
0.54
Net debt / equity
0.06
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
1.07
26.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.32
-78.36
Employee costs
-0.92
-5.39
Other costs
-2.41
-15.12
