Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Key Ratios

22.87
(3.67%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:33:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

332.27

Op profit growth

1,200.17

EBIT growth

-578.15

Net profit growth

-98.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.33

1.1

EBIT margin

1.56

-1.41

Net profit margin

-0.01

-4.14

RoCE

2.26

RoNW

0

RoA

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.74

-0.7

Book value per share

21.22

21.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-32.08

-55.25

P/B

1.12

1.82

EV/EBIDTA

19.02

190.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-106.17

2.82

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.68

Inventory days

39.21

Creditor days

-11.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.23

0.54

Net debt / equity

0.06

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

1.07

26.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.32

-78.36

Employee costs

-0.92

-5.39

Other costs

-2.41

-15.12

