Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

54.43

22.8

5.27

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.43

22.8

5.27

0

Other Operating Income

0.3

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.04

0.07

0

Total Income

54.72

22.84

5.35

0

Total Expenditure

54.33

22.04

5.22

0

PBIDT

0.39

0.8

0.13

0

Interest

0.11

0.29

0.14

0

PBDT

0.29

0.51

-0.01

0

Depreciation

0.38

0.45

0.21

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.12

0.07

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.04

0

-0.22

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0

-0.22

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0

-0.22

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

-0.01

-0.36

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.06

6.06

6.06

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.71

3.5

2.46

0

PBDTM(%)

0.53

2.23

-0.18

0

PATM(%)

0.07

0

-4.17

0

