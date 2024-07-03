Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
54.43
22.8
5.27
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.43
22.8
5.27
0
Other Operating Income
0.3
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.04
0.07
0
Total Income
54.72
22.84
5.35
0
Total Expenditure
54.33
22.04
5.22
0
PBIDT
0.39
0.8
0.13
0
Interest
0.11
0.29
0.14
0
PBDT
0.29
0.51
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0.38
0.45
0.21
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.12
0.07
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.04
0
-0.22
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0
-0.22
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0
-0.22
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
-0.01
-0.36
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.06
6.06
6.06
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.71
3.5
2.46
0
PBDTM(%)
0.53
2.23
-0.18
0
PATM(%)
0.07
0
-4.17
0
No Record Found
