Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

23.52
(-3.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

25.03

37.88

22.44

2.77

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.03

37.88

22.44

2.77

0

Other Operating Income

0

0.03

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.05

0.01

0

0

Total Income

25.1

37.97

22.46

2.78

0

Total Expenditure

24.63

36.93

21.5

3.36

0

PBIDT

0.48

1.04

0.95

-0.58

0

Interest

0.19

0.07

0.22

0.04

0

PBDT

0.28

0.97

0.74

-0.62

0

Depreciation

0.01

0.23

0.32

0.14

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.28

0.74

0.42

-0.77

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.28

0.74

0.42

-0.77

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.28

0.74

0.42

-0.77

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.45

1.23

0.69

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.06

6.06

6.06

6.06

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.91

2.74

4.23

-20.93

0

PBDTM(%)

1.11

2.56

3.29

-22.38

0

PATM(%)

1.11

1.95

1.87

-27.79

0

Prism Medico: Related NEWS

No Record Found

