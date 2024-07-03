Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
25.03
37.88
22.44
2.77
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.03
37.88
22.44
2.77
0
Other Operating Income
0
0.03
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.05
0.01
0
0
Total Income
25.1
37.97
22.46
2.78
0
Total Expenditure
24.63
36.93
21.5
3.36
0
PBIDT
0.48
1.04
0.95
-0.58
0
Interest
0.19
0.07
0.22
0.04
0
PBDT
0.28
0.97
0.74
-0.62
0
Depreciation
0.01
0.23
0.32
0.14
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.28
0.74
0.42
-0.77
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.28
0.74
0.42
-0.77
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.28
0.74
0.42
-0.77
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.45
1.23
0.69
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.06
6.06
6.06
6.06
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.91
2.74
4.23
-20.93
0
PBDTM(%)
1.11
2.56
3.29
-22.38
0
PATM(%)
1.11
1.95
1.87
-27.79
0
