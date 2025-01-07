Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.76
26.89
20.95
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-37.65
28.3
23,989.77
2.31
Raw materials
-16.66
-26.61
-20.63
0
As % of sales
99.43
98.95
98.44
0
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.21
-0.09
0
As % of sales
0.99
0.81
0.45
8.62
Other costs
-0.09
-0.11
-0.13
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.53
0.41
0.66
409.32
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.05
0.09
-0.27
OPM
-0.96
-0.18
0.43
-317.95
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.06
0.04
-0.22
Taxes
0.04
0.01
-0.06
0
Tax rate
-25.79
-26.22
-140.54
0.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.05
-0.01
-0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
-0.05
-0.01
-0.22
yoy growth (%)
158.69
165.69
-91.67
2,638.45
NPM
-0.77
-0.18
-0.09
-261.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.