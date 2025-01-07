iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.48
(0.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.76

26.89

20.95

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-37.65

28.3

23,989.77

2.31

Raw materials

-16.66

-26.61

-20.63

0

As % of sales

99.43

98.95

98.44

0

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.21

-0.09

0

As % of sales

0.99

0.81

0.45

8.62

Other costs

-0.09

-0.11

-0.13

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.53

0.41

0.66

409.32

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.05

0.09

-0.27

OPM

-0.96

-0.18

0.43

-317.95

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.06

0.04

-0.22

Taxes

0.04

0.01

-0.06

0

Tax rate

-25.79

-26.22

-140.54

0.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

-0.05

-0.01

-0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

-0.05

-0.01

-0.22

yoy growth (%)

158.69

165.69

-91.67

2,638.45

NPM

-0.77

-0.18

-0.09

-261.24

