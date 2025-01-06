Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.06
0.04
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Tax paid
0.04
0.01
-0.06
0
Working capital
-0.17
9.55
-1.15
0.94
Other operating items
Operating
-0.31
9.48
-1.21
0.69
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.17
Free cash flow
-0.31
9.48
-1.21
0.86
Equity raised
13.98
13.76
13.47
10.67
Investing
0
-9.31
1.25
10
Financing
0
0
0
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.66
13.93
13.51
21.61
