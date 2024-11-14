Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD. meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 14/11/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome approved on 14.11.2024.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD. meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 05/09/2024 to consider and approve: Directors Report along with annexures for Financial Year ended March 31 2024; fix day date time for 22nd Annual General Meeting and approve notice; fix date for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books; appoint scrutinizer for e-voting and poll process; recommend re-appointment of M/s. Harjeet Parvesh and Company Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors; recommend appointment of Mr. Hitendra Shamji Hirani (DIN: 10427309) as Director; recommend appointment of Mr. Jay Hitendra Hirani (DIN: 10435245) as Director. Meeting held 05th September, 2024, commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD. meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 14/08/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board meeting held 14th August 2024, commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:30 P.M., approved the un-audited standalone financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD. meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 29/05/2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board meeting held 29th May, 2024, commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M., approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report for quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Board of Directors meeting held 03rd May, 2024, commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 01:30 P.M., approved: appointment of Mr. Harpreet Singh of M/s. S Harpreet and Associates, Chartered Accountants, as internal auditors of the company for financial year 2023-2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024